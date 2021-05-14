Biden Administration Brings Back Obama-era Policies, Bans Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Community in Healthcare

Details
IN Feminism

4839266590 15dba1e652 b d67f9

On Monday, the Biden administration banned sex discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in healthcare, according to The Guardian. This decision reverses the Trump administration’s narrowing of the definition of sex and returns to Obama-era policies. The announcement concerns Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act that prevents healthcare providers and insurance companies from discriminating against patients on the basis of "race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in certain health programs and activities.”

The Department of Health and Human Services’ action affirmed that laws preventing sex discrimination also protect gay and transgender people. The department will begin again investigating complaints made on this issue in healthcare. The previous administration defined sex to be gender assigned at birth, excluding transgender people from protection by law. “Fear of discrimination can lead individuals to forgo care, which can have serious negative health consequences,“ HHS secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Everyone, including LGBTQ people, should be able to access healthcare, free from discrimination or interference, period.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The action comes after a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that said sex discrimination laws in the workplace also protect against discrimination for sexuality and gender identification. The Trump administration said this case did not apply to healthcare because it was for the workplace but was blocked by a federal judge. The ban returns to Obama-era policies, including allowing transgender people to serve openly in the US military, another policy canceled by the Trump administrating and brought back by the Biden administration.

 "We must make sure that future presidents do not backslide on our values of equality and inclusion,” said Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Chair of the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee. “I intend to add a provision to this year’s defense policy bill to secure a permanent policy of nondiscrimination for our armed forces."

Photo by Fibonacci Blue / CC BY 2.0

ADVERTISEMENT

More from BUST

In The Wake Of The Vanessa Guillén and Asia Graham Cases, Here's What Is Being Done To Address Sex Crimes in the U.S. Military

Meet the Next Generation of Superstar Activists: Exclusive BUST Interviews

Biden Re-Entered The United States Into The Paris Climate Agreement On His First Day Of Office, What Next?

 

Stamatina Copulos graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in telecommunications in May of 2021 and is now pursuing a master's of science in management, graduating in December of 2021. She is from Boca Raton, FL, but currently lives in Gainesville. She enjoys going to the beach, cooking mediterranean-style food, and responding to celebrities in the comments section as if they're friends. Follow her Instagram: @stam_copulos .
Tags: Trans rights , LGBTQ+ rights , Joe Biden , Department of Health and Human Services

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 05 07 at 1.41.32 PM d48f2

Willow Smith Takes Over Her Mom's Rock Band Wicked Wisdom As A Mother's Day Surprise

nile intro 5e112

Khadijah Robinson's 'The Nile List' Is the Easiest Way to Discover and Support Black-Owned Brands

32331090616 9578499251 b 11643

Boob Tube: Celebrating Five TV Moms We Love For Mother's Day

IphigeniaMurphy 640 copy d77b8

Sometimes you have to get lost to get found. Get lost in 'Iphigenia Murphy'

FreeBlackMamas efa1e

This Mother's Day, Honor Mamas Everywhere By Supporting The National Bail Out

Screen Shot 2021 05 07 at 5.49.57 PM dc7f7

Assuage Any Leftover Mother's Day Feels With Shantrelle P. Lewis' New Documentary "In Our Mother's Gardens"

Screen Shot 2021 05 11 at 4.25.31 PM 66ef1

Ava DuVernay And Shonda Rhimes Among The First To Support NBC's Cancellation Of The Golden Globe Awards

Building of Islamic Cultural Center of New York ca755

CUNY Students Demand University Observe Major Muslim Holiday Eid Al-Fitr

books dc02e

In Honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Read These 10 New and Upcoming Works By AAPI Authors

F646BD99 37EF 4BA1 99AD 8DD2ED521B11 2a49d

Content Creator And Live Streamer latinKatt Speaks On Finishing Medical School, Hosting A Podcast On Twitch, And More: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Art in Odd Places NYC
Fri May 14 @ 8:00AM - 07:00PM
Art in Odd Places NYC
Sat May 15 @ 8:00AM - 07:00PM
Art in Odd Places NYC
Sun May 16 @ 8:00AM - 07:00PM
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
View Full Calendar