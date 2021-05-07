This Mother's Day, Honor Mamas Everywhere By Supporting The National Bail Out

Details
IN Feminism

FreeBlackMamas efa1e
Once again this year, the National Bail Out collective is raising funds to bail Black mamas out of jail in time for them to spend Mother’s Day with their families.

Describing itself as “a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists,” National Bail Out works to counteract the devastating impact incarceration has on Black families and communities by coordinating bail outs, employment opportunities, and resources. Their work and advocacy also helps the public stay informed while supporting the cause.

Using the inclusive word “mama,” the collective says this initiative is in support of anyone in need who identifies as a mama, regardless of gender identity or biological connection.

This Mother’s Day, you can honor your own mother—or mama—by supporting the fight against mass incarceration and donating to the National Bail Out collective.

Top photo credit: National Bail Out

Natalie Frate
