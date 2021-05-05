Here's How You Can Help India Amid The Country's Devastating COVID-19 Crisis

India is currently facing the worst COVID-19 crisis in the world. Last month’s death toll spiked to 58,000, adding to the 220,000 total deaths in the country. So far, the number of cases has reached 20 million, but according to Reuters, experts believe the number is higher.

India is in dire need of support and help. Vaccines are limited, hospitals are crowded, oxygen is in short supply, and crematoriums are overflowing, PBS reports. Healthcare workers are overwhelmed, trying to treat as many people as they can while the number of cases continue rise.

Businesses, organizations, and people are coming together to aid India in their time of need. There are many ways to get involved. Below are 10 organizations to donate to and support.

1. Care India is a foundation that focuses on poverty and social issues in India. For 70 years, this foundation has been working to help with issues related to health, education, livelihoods, and disaster preparedness and response. The foundation is working to set up hospital services, gather more health workers, and obtain additional beds and oxygen supply in the midst of the COVID-19 surge.

2. (UNICEF) has been building a global health care support system for 75 years. It is the largest humanitarian supply warehouse in the world, vaccinating up to 45% of the world’s children every year. They’re currently delivering hospital supplies and equipment, such as oxygen concentrators, diagnostic testing systems, hygiene supplies, and PPE (personal protective equipment) kits to protect health care workers.

3. PATH is a global nonprofit from Seattle, focusing on health equity for everyone through innovation and partnerships. They’re working on obtaining oxygen, vaccinations, and testing for India.

4. The International Medical Corps is a preeminent first responder, providing emergency relief globally. They aid countries who are struck by disaster, helping them rebuild and recover. The organization is providing medical supplies, PPE, sanitation and hygiene supplies. In addition, they help educate folks about the vaccine and surges.

5. Association for India’s Development is a charity organization made up of volunteers that is committed to providing sustainable, equitable, and just development. The organization also focuses on education, livelihood, natural resources, health, women’s empowerment, and social justice. Volunteers are distributing food and protective equipment throughout most of India.

6. Project HOPE is an organization focused on creating a community of healthcare workers who practice different solutions in their communities. HOPE is donating medical equipment and PPE to India.

7. Give.asia was founded on compassion and human kindness. They help patients with hospital bills and enable education for children. Moreover, they help fundraise for organizations and support countries in need. Working with the Singapore Red Cross, they’ve sent India ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen generators.

8. Indian Red Cross Society provides disaster relief to countries in need. They specialize in disaster relief, emergencies, and health care. The organization has donated oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment to India.

9. Americares is a health-focused and developmental organization that responds to poverty or disaster-stricken people by providing health programs, medicine, and medical supplies. They’ve provided face masks, face shields, ventilators, and pulse oximeters to India.

10. American Indian Foundation aims to create social and economic change in India through education, livelihood, public health, and leadership development. They’re asking for donations for medical oxygen and beds.

Top picture: screenshot via YouTube

