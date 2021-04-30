Pinky Gloves Are the Product That We Didn't Need, But For Some Reason Still Got

Details
IN Feminism

As if periods were already too much of a hassle, German brand Pinky Gloves seems to take the cake for one of the most frustrating and unnecessary inventions for menstruators in recent history. After receiving extreme backlash for their newest product, designed for people to make as little mess as possible when changing their hygiene products, founders Eugen Raimkulow and Andre Ritterswürden went to Instagram to address the outrage.

In a long-winded apology that was translated from German, the duo describes their remorse for creating the product while also stating that they “have decided to remove the Pinky Gloves from the market and have taken all necessary measures accordingly."

The idea for the gloves came about when Raimkulow and Ritterswürden had lived in a women’s flat and noticed that there was no “good solution when it came to the disposal of tampons,” as The New York Post writes. Presenting their idea for the invention on the popular German-TV show Die Höhle der Löwen, one of the judges, Ralf Dümmel, decided to invest €30k into the company. It was not long before comments from all over the Internet began to surface about the absurdity behind the idea.

 

Many can agree that the invention of Pinky Gloves should have never existed and that creations such as these are an example of why proper education about the body should be handled accordingly. The last thing any vagina-owner needs is someone telling them how they should be taking care of themselves.

Top photo via of pinkygloves.de 

Sydney Jackson is an editorial intern for BUST magazine and also writes for The Pop Topic and Consonancie. An aspiring author and content creator, Sydney is passionate about writing on various topics regarding culture, media, and all things women-focused. You can find her on all platforms @sydthecrybaby. 
Tags: Pinky Gloves , Eugen Raimkulow , Andre Ritterswürden , Feminine Products

