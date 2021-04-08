Amanda Gorman Becomes The First Poet To Be Featured On The Cover of Vogue

Details
IN Feminism

 

50860703986 f07cea23f9 c 6fa67

After making history as the youngest poet to grace the inaugural stage in January, Amanda Gorman will become the face for Vogue’s May issue cover. Becoming the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, Gorman’s work as a poet and activist has led her to achieve numerous accolades, such as her 2015 release for The One For Whom Food Is Not Enough, her title as Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, and her organization One Pen One Page. In her detailed interview with Vogue, Gorman describes her journey through grade school and college, commenting on the many struggles and hurdles she had to overcome in order to get to where she is now. 

“It took so much labor, not only on behalf of me, but also of my family and of my village, to get here.” Gorman tells Vogue. However, Gorman’s work is far from over, as she is currently doing a campaign with IMG Models, a modeling agency known for representing big-name stars such as Selena Gomez and Kate Moss, and has reportedly declined $17 million dollars worth of offers. Gorman explains that she has to “be conscious of taking commissions that speak to her,” and does not want to be seen as just a model. In fact, Vogue writes that Gorman’s plans to become president have influenced her decisions about what she posts to social media. As Gorman’s mother, Joan Wicks, tells Vogue: “That’s why you won’t find any negativity [on her social media]...that might be construed by future pundits as less than savory…"

Regardless, Gorman wants to make sure that she does not portray a false image to the public eye. As written by Doreen St. Félix in the Vogue interview, “Gorman is becoming increasingly careful of situations that would make her seem like a token." And as Gorman states herself, “I don’t want it to be something that becomes a cage, where to be a successful Black girl, you have to be Amanda Gorman and go to Harvard. I want someone to eventually disrupt the model I have established."

You can read the full interview on vogue.com. 

Top Photo Courtesy of Shawn Miller / Library of Congress via Flickr

ADVERTISEMENT

 

More from BUST

Michelle Obama Announced As An Inductee Into The National Women's Hall Of Fame

On International Women's Day, Women In Mexico Marched To Protest The Country's Ongoing Crisis Of Gender-Based Violence

Greta Thunberg, Rihanna, Disha Ravi and Nodeep Kaur: The Indian Farming Protests and The Women Speaking Out

Sydney Jackson is an editorial intern for BUST magazine and also writes for The Pop Topic and Consonancie. An aspiring author and content creator, Sydney is passionate about writing on various topics regarding culture, media, and all things women-focused. You can find her on all platforms @sydthecrybaby. 

 

Tags: Amanda Gorman , Vogue , Poet , Amanda Gorman Vogue Cover , The One For Whom Food Is Not Enough , One Pen One Page

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

photo 1560307438 8eaa4c20fd13p 40c06

Two Women Were Charged With Murder After Delivering Stillborn Babies, Sparking Outrage Among Women's Rights Groups

bridge 910be

Sexiest Leading Man Regé-Jean Page Bids Netflix's Bridgerton Farewell, Fans Mourn the Loss

Lil nas X c00a0

Lil Nas X Ignites Satanic Panic with his Haunted, Celestial Music Video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Screen Shot 2021 04 06 at 11.47.26 AM 3a870

The 1970s Influences in St. Vincent's New "Daddy's Home" Singles Usher In Her New Era of Glamour and Grit

Screen Shot 2021 04 05 at 2.36.39 PM 1e9b9

Yung Baby Tate's New "I Am" Music Video Is The Affirmation Anthem We All Need

Victorian Hair Art 3 86507

Hair Art: The Morbid Trend That Dominated the Victorian Era

Caul Baby 2ffd5

Morgan Jerkins' Debut Novel, "Caul Baby," Is A Healing Work of Black Family Folklore

marisol main e6b8f

Illustrator Marisol Muro on Being a Day-Glo Daydream IRL

5DD4031B E75E 4778 8B8C 9808175E1160 1368C291 DFB6 4039 B9DF 29417BF42855 2b67d

Meet Kai Foster, One of YouTube's Most Unapologetic Creators: BUST Interview

50860703986 f07cea23f9 c 6fa67

Amanda Gorman Becomes The First Poet To Be Featured On The Cover of Vogue

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Apr 09
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sat Apr 10
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sun Apr 11
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Mon Apr 12
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue Apr 13
View Full Calendar