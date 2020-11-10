New Statue Honoring "Mother of Feminism" Mary Wollstonecraft Is, You Guessed It, Naked

Details
IN Feminism

4278221010 5dec165c45 z 2e867

“Why are girls to be told that they resemble angels; but to sink them below women... Yet they are told, at the same time, that they are only like angels when they are young and beautiful; consequently, it is their persons, not their virtues, that procure them this homage,” Mary Wollstonecraft says in A Vindication of the Rights of Woman (1792). Wollstonecraft is regarded as the mother of Western feminist thought, and her texts are widely acknowledged as the major foundational philosophy for the women’s suffrage movement. Today in North London, her legacy has been realized through sculpture. Rising out of a swirling silver mass is a naked woman standing tall with a gaze staring straight ahead. On the base of the statue reads a quote by Wollstonecraft: "I do not wish women to have power over men, but over themselves."

This is the first sculpture dedicated to the work and life of Wollstonecraft, and one of only 10 percent of statues in London commemorating women. Sculpted by Maggi Hambling, its unveiling comes after a decade of campaigning by the collective Mary on the Green to raise the £143,000 needed for its creation. Mary on the Green's campaign website reads, "The memorial will be a tangible way to share Wollstonecraft's vision and ideas. Her presence in a physical form will be an inspiration to local young people in Islington, Haringey, and Hackney… Just as the image of Churchill's memorial statue is used in debates on his legacy, the same is needed for Mary Wollstonecraft."

While the idea is honorable, the execution seems to be amiss. To have a foremother of feminist thought commemorated in a nude "every-woman" form is a bit confusing. If not wholly unexampled, it's rare to see a male thought leader honored for his ideas through a naked statue. Unsurprisingly, the internet feels similarly. Here a few clever takes:

Top Image vis Flickr/ Amaro Studios

More From BUST:

Netflix’s “Rebecca” Tries To Fix The Sexism Of Hitchcock’s—But Sometimes Falls Flat

Controversial Medusa Statue Reimagines Her Myth And Reignites Conversations Around #MeToo

What Louisiana's New Abortion Restrictions Mean For America

A 22-year-old student journalist from Dallas based in New York City. Interested in words of all forms. More work: https://laurenawilliams.com/
Tags: Mary Wollstonecraft , feminism , sculpture , public art , twitter , art, , feminism, , women's suffrage
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

staceyTOC d8464

Can Georgia's Stacey Abrams Save America?: Exclusive BUST Interview

election 58ad8

What You Need To Know Now: Election Day Victories + Vote Counting Updates

Rebecca 02837 R 76f33

Netflix’s “Rebecca” Tries To Fix The Sexism Of Hitchcock’s—But Sometimes Falls Flat

Untitled design 5 33aac

“Brag Better” Author Meredith Fineman Wants You To Advocate For Yourself: BUST Interview

lucia 48UaeIMNAA4 unsplash 1 1523e

What Louisiana's New Abortion Restrictions Mean For America

IMG 1624 a8efd

Today's Election Got You Stress Eating? Check Out This New Avocado Cookbook

4278221010 5dec165c45 z 2e867

New Statue Honoring "Mother of Feminism" Mary Wollstonecraft Is, You Guessed It, Naked

MichelleButeau03 269 718df

The Internet Is Laughing To Keep From Crying This Election Season

logan weaver nEyhFPjEmY8 unsplash a031d

Could The War On Drugs Finally Be Coming To An End?

1200px Deb Haaland official portrait 116th Congress square 1 fb410

New Mexico Makes History, Electing All Women Of Color In Its House Delegation

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar