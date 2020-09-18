Sarah McBride Is Set To Become The First Transgender State Senator

Details
IN Feminism

sarah deb6a

On Tuesday, Delaware Democrats nominated Sarah McBride, a politician and activist for LGBTQ rights, for a seat in the State Senate after her win in a primary challenger. McBride, now expected to win November’s general elections, would be the first openly trans senator to serve. 

This victory would mark a new milestone for the trans community, with McBride amplifying the voices of those who have formerly been overshadowed. In an interview, as per the New York Times, McBride stated, “My hope is that this result can help reinforce for a young kid trying to find their place in this world, here in Delaware or anywhere else in this country, that this democracy is big enough for them, too.”

“My hope is that this result can help reinforce for a young kid trying to find their place in this world, here in Delaware or anywhere else in this country, that this democracy is big enough for them, too.”

This is far from the beginning of McBride’s political career. In 2012, she worked in the White House as an intern during Obama’s Administration, as well as lobbied for the 2013 transgender rights bill. Currently, she works as national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.

While using her position to fight for equal rights and representation, McBride explains that in conversations with voters, “my identity and the symbolic ramifications of my elections” doesn’t come up as much as the need for “creative and courageous leadership that will meet this moment with meaningful action for people’s lives.”

During these unprecedented times, McBride wants to set forth a new normal. Hopefully, this anticipatory win is only the beginning.

Top Image: Screenshot from PBS NewsHour

More from BUST

Birth Justice Pilot Program In San Francisco To Address Inequalities For Pregnant Black People And Pacific Islanders

Trump's Supreme Court Shortlist Is Pretty Much What You'd Expect

ICE Deported Witness In Sexual Assault Investigation At El Paso Detention Center

Olivia Simonds is a graduate of Clark University with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in English literature and creative writing. Much of her work is inspired by long subway rides, her friendships, and the perpetual pulse of New York City, where she grew up and still lives today.

You can follow her on Instagram @oliviasimonds or on Twitter @livsimondss
Tags: Sarah McBride , trans rights , senator , delaware , lgbtq+
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2020 09 11 at 1.11.41 PM 1b094

This Teacher's Back-To-School "WAP" Cover Doesn't Stand For What You Think It Does

JAN22 D035 EP08 0781 07412

Michaela Coel's "I May Destroy You" Shatters Stereotypes — And Depicts Rape As It Really Is

large 3kwMZWh2LjN1ApGU 696x392 1 fd5b9

Topless Protests Sparked After Paris Museum Turned Away Visitor For Cleavage

firstonein dfcec

"First One In" Is A Feminist Take On The Classic Sports Comedy

media f944b

Is This Fake News?: The BUST Guide to Media Literacy

perks 0e20a

What’s So Funny? Pop Culture Still Doesn’t Know How To Handle Bulimia

aiOuxY3A d910f

Director Rachel Lee Goldenberg On "Unpregnant" And Abortion Access In America: BUST Interview

e95A yjw 217a6

Writer Rachel Syme Has A Perfume For Every Situation, Mood, Or Style — Here Are Just A Few

naomi osaka e78a1

And The Winner Is... Naomi Osaka

bhod 12294

This Long Distance, Pandemic-Proof Vibrator Allows You To Connect And Hook Up From Miles Away

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar