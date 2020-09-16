ICE Deported Witness in Sexual Assault Investigation at El Paso Detention Center

Details
IN Feminism

1600px Minneapolis Against Trump 33003557332 21761

According to the Texas Tribune-ProPublica Investigative Unit, the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department are investigating allegations that ICE guards assaulted and harassed detainees in areas that were not visible to security cameras. A crucial witness in this ongoing investigation was deported by the U.S. government this Monday.

The woman was held in the El Paso detention center f and told her lawyers about a pattern of harassment and abuse. Guards would systematically assault her and other detainees in security camera blind spots. Several guards forcibly kissed her and at least one touched her private parts. One guard told her, “he would help her be released” if she did as he said.

When she complained to a captain, she said he dismissed her claims and the one officer who had assaulted her briefly disappeared from her area of the detention center only to later return, becoming aggressive and intimidating.

“She has lived in constant panic that he may do something against her again,” her lawyers said.

More women have since come forward with similar stories of assault and harassment when the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General launched an investigation into the accusations.

DHS’s inspector general requested that ICE not deport the woman and the FBI interviewed the woman extensively, according to her lawyers. But her lawyers said, the inspector general later changed their mind and told ICE that they could deport the woman and interviewers would have to call her from Mexico.

She was sent back to Mexico, to life-threatening circumstances, within hours. A cartel member sexually assaulted her and threatened her after she reported the attack. Now she fears repercussions from the cartel.

A lieutenant who was also accused by another woman was promoted shortly after being reported and at least one other woman was deported after a guard assaulted her. These allegations are just the latest instance of sexual abuse complaints related to ICE detention centers.

Header image of Minneapolis Against Trump protest courtesy of Wikicommons.

 

 

More from BUST

These Teen Councils Are Fighting For Inclusivity In The Art World

Topless Protests Sparked After Paris Museum Turned Away Visitor For Cleavage

Women-Led Protests In Belarus Met With Violence

Georgia is a journalism student at The New School in Manhattan who loves writing, watching cartoons and intersectional feminism. She is an avid napper and cat lover. Because she is behind on the times, follow her only recently made twitter @georgiagrdodd.
Tags: ICE , El Paso , sexual assault , abolish ice , sexual assault , harassment , #metoo
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2020 09 11 at 1.11.41 PM 1b094

This Teacher's Back-To-School "WAP" Cover Doesn't Stand For What You Think It Does

photo 1543376275 e8a428da6406 7c955

The Pandemic Baby Meme Is a Knife to the Heart of Every Person Experiencing Infertility

JAN22 D035 EP08 0781 07412

Michaela Coel's "I May Destroy You" Shatters Stereotypes — And Depicts Rape As It Really Is

46929374541 e6280506d3 c 233e7

Kamala Harris Goes Viral... Because of Her Shoes

firstonein dfcec

"First One In" Is A Feminist Take On The Classic Sports Comedy

large 3kwMZWh2LjN1ApGU 696x392 1 fd5b9

Topless Protests Sparked After Paris Museum Turned Away Visitor For Cleavage

15133190645 12b10cab7f w ca497

Denmark's New Law Against Sexual Violence Is A Huge Step

27378506732 57e84b96ef c 07fb1

Brazil Announces Equal Pay For Women and Men Soccer Players

sza 2a404

Week Of Women: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Caitlin Moran

media f944b

Is This Fake News?: The BUST Guide to Media Literacy

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar