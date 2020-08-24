Who Are Belarus' "Women in White"?

Details
IN Feminism

belarus 766f8

Over the past few weeks, Belarus has witnessed an unprecedented amount of resistance as citizens protest police brutality and the controversial election of dictator President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled for the past 26 years. At the forefront of these rallies are thousands of women who have organized themselves into a leaderless movement that is sweeping across the country: and they’re calling themselves “the Women in White.”

In the violent upheaval following the recent election, in which Lukashenko was named the winner in a vote that the EU and US condemned as neither free nor fair, Belarus authorities have reported that the protests have yielded approximately 6,700 arrests and at least two deaths. To defend themselves against this violence and bear a message of peace, the Women in White have made their peaceful intentions clear by flooding the streets of Minsk by the thousands in white T-shirts, handing out white ribbons and flowers.

 

Belarus’ dictatorship has been notoriously hostile towards women for decades. This year, in regards to the election, Lukashenko said “Our constitution is not for women..Our society has not matured enough to vote for a woman. This is because by constitution the president handles a lot of power.”

Belarusian women are certainly proving the opposite. When several presidential candidates were forced to flee or were arrested in the run-up to the election, Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, wife to one of the candidates, took up the cause. With two other women, she began a campaign for free and fair elections.

The Women in White have thrown their support behind the trio. Even the factory workers of Lukashenko’s pet project, Minsk Tractor Works, chanted “Sveta” at a recent protest. The demonstrators have also launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #she4belarus, urging others to join the fight.

“The three of us were able to show that we had taken responsibility for what is happening and for the future of Belarus.” Maria Kolesnikova, a member of this trailblazing trio, said in an interview in central Minsk this past week. “The West won’t help, Russia won’t help, we can only help ourselves. Our female faces became a signal for all women – and for the men too – that every person should take responsibility.”

Header image via Artem Podrez on Pexels

 

More from BUST

"Proud Islamophobe" And Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer Just Won A Republican Nomination In Florida

COVID-19 Becomes The No. 3 Killer In U.S.

#FREETIANNA: Black Youth Activist Faces 15 Years In Prison For Organizing Against Police Brutality

Riley Mayes is a student at Smith College where she is pursuing her BA in English. She currently lives in Brunswick, Maine, where she loves to go hiking, take care of her plants, and read the heaps of books on her bedside table. New to the twitter game https://twitter.com/RileyMayes3 
Tags: Belarus , women , protesting , women in white , protesting , protest
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

LOA 2631 d5f6c

The Great Awakening: Punk Icon Mina Caputo on Being Trans, a Hardcore Pioneer, and on a Different Frequency

megan 91cd5

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot By Tory Lanez And The Response Reveals Rampant Misogynoir

Portrait of Susan B. Anthony 413d8

Trump Pardoned Susan B. Anthony, But Her Museum Rejected His Pardon

suffragecollage d617a

The 100th Anniversary of (Some) Women's Suffrage: Did YOUR state support women's right to vote? Check this state-by-state history of the fight for suffrage in America

1919px CherO2201019 20 48932511443 bdea7

Cher Wants To Volunteer For The Post Office

FG7wG4qw b4d21

Maya Hawke On Her New Album, Her "Stranger Things" Role, And The Power Of Connection: BUST Interview

AOC a9dce

No, AOC’s Sanders Nomination Was Not A Jab At Biden, That’s Literally How National Conventions Work

1280px Olivia Wilde at the Red Carpet Premiere of A Vigilante during SXSW 2018 26876841998 cropped 984ca

Olivia Wilde To Direct Women-Centered Marvel Movie

jamcollage 88429

How Making Preserves Led This Queer Chef On A Healing Journey + 4 DIY Jam Recipes

ellen degeneres screengrab 45874

Ellen Show Producers Accused of Sexual Misconduct Fired

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar