Trump Is Back On His Birtherism Bullshit And Kamala Harris Is His Latest Target

Details
IN Feminism

48626160183 e65a8da726 k ee917

Donald Trump gained notoriety for falsely claiming that President Barack Obama, who was born in Hawaii, was not a U.S. citizen and was lying about his birthplace. This statement was the genesis of the “birtherism” movement where people suspected Obama was lying about his nationality and demanded to see his birth certificate. Many people falsely claimed that Barack Obama was a Muslim. And despite there being nothing wrong with being a Muslim, it was a bald-faced lie, a movement rooted in racism and xenophobia. Even after President Obama showed his birth certificate, many people, including Trump, erroneously suggested that the birth certificate was somehow fake and continued with this conspiracy theory.

Donald Trump is now back at it again, but this time, it’s with Kamala Harris, someone who was unequivocally born in California. In a “news conference,” Trump said that he heard that Harris “doesn’t meet the requirements” to serve as President or Vice President. It’s just another way of Trump trying to use racist rhetoric in order to tear down Black people. It should come as no surprise that this was Trump’s plan of action, because it’s almost exactly what he did to President Obama.

Accusing someone of being from a different country just because their parents are immigrants — Barack Obama’s father was from Kenya, and Kamala Harris’ parents are from Jamaica and India — is 100% unacceptable and racist. To be clear, Kamala Harris is eligible to be Vice President and President of the United States. She was born in Oakland, California, making her a natural-born citizen, which meets the requirements to serve as either role. To suggest otherwise is to push a false narrative, something that Donald Trump has been doing ever since he entered the political sphere.

While Trump didn’t outright say that Kamala Harris wasn’t born in the United States and he didn’t come to a definite conclusion in his so-called news conference, it was largely implied that he believed that she was ineligible. He said, “I just heard about it, I’ll take a look.” This isn’t a new strategy: when Trump was trying to discredit President Obama, he also used the same exact rhetoric of just asking questions and "wondering," but what it really did was spark a conspiracy theory, and that’s exactly what he did once again.

There is nothing to look into because the requirements to be a Vice President or President are being a natural-born U.S. citizen, being at least 35 years old, and being a U.S. resident for at least 14 years. Kamala Harris meets these requirements, full stop. The birtherism movement during President Obama’s years in office was disgusting and racist, and it looks like history is repeating itself.

Trump resorting to this kind of attack (a.k.a., something not at all based in reality) is a sign that he’s nervous. He’s grasping at straws, hoping that the American people won’t see through it. But we do, and we’ll show him we do when we vote him out in November.

Header photo via Flickr Creative Commons / Gage Skidmore

More from BUST

The Internet Is Raising Eyebrows At Joe Biden's New VP Kamala Harris

Some Biden Supporters Are Trying To Stop Kamala Harris From Being Vice President (And There's A Massive Double Standard)

“That Little Girl Was Me": Kamala Harris Drags Joe Biden For Stance On Bussing

Diana Holiner is currently a student at Emerson College where she is majoring in Visual Media Arts Production. She lives in Dover, Massachusetts and enjoys hanging out with her dog and watching television. 
Tags: Kamala Harris , Barack Obama , Donald Trump , Joe Biden , birtherism , racism , election , Donald Trump , election , Barack Obama , Kamala Harris
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

WAP screenshot ad06c

Ben Shapiro's Reaction To "WAP" Is...A Lot

pexels aaron mello 176162 f5f4d

Georgia Just Went Back To School And It's Not Looking Good

MV5BMDA5ZWViN2ItZjE3OS00YmY1LTk3OTYtZTAzOTRiMDM1NzExXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTcwNTE1Ng. V1 5691e

Lilly Wachowski Confirms "The Matrix" Was Meant to be Trans Allegory, Character Switch Was Trans

opener 6d09a

How These Women Cartoonists Shaped the Flapper Image in the Roaring ’20s

1024px Drake Bell cropped 77c3d

Drake Bell Accused Of Abuse By Ex-Girlfriend

TWO by Cameron Jordan Artistry 01 8ccbe

Aja Volkman Of TWO Teaches Us How to "Pull The Knife Out": BUST Premiere

Black August c4339

What You Should Know About Black August

sarah cooper screenshot c0d3e

Sarah Cooper, Trump’s Worst Nightmare, Is Getting Her Own Netflix Special

bike 6b4e5

How Women in Tunisia Are “Flying to Freedom” with Vélorution’s Bicycling School

anthony tran vXymirxr5ac unsplash 2 b8c64

An FDA-Approved Nasal Spray Could Help Treat Depression

Upcoming Events

Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.
Sat Aug 15 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen.
Sun Aug 23 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
View Full Calendar