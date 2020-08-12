Please Don't Vote For Women Just Because They're Women

Details
IN Feminism

morning brew rhFmpq6pMKU unsplash b307b

“We should vote for women because they’re women,” former U.S. representative Katie Hill said in an article for Bustle. Although I understand the sentiment behind her statement, I don’t necessarily agree.

Women have been fighting for seats in politics forever. In 2018, the largest class of women came into Congress at 127, but they still only make up 23.7% of the Congress population. So, there is definitely more work to do. 

But, as much as we would all like to have more representation in the places that matter, voting for someone just because of that representation doesn’t solve anything.

Leaders and lawmakers should be elected because of their knowledge, their experience, and the good that they can do for their community. Electing leaders simply because they fit a vacancy makes for poor leadership.

Not to mention, “electing women just because they’re women” reinforces the gender binary and makes the division between men and women that much deeper.

So please, as much as you want to see women in office, use your votes wisely and make decisions based on more than someone’s gender.

Header image by Morning Brew on Unsplash.

 

More from BUST

The Internet Is Raising Eyebrows At Joe Biden's New VP Kamala Harris

No, Trump Can’t Actually Delay The Election, And Here’s Why

Let's Talk About Voter Suppression In Georgia

Evi Arthur is a graduate of Roosevelt University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies and a minor in women’s and gender studies. The former editor-in-chief of her university paper, Evi has previously interned at Chicago Agent Magazine and St. Louis Magazine. A St. Louis native (and lover of St. Louis-style pizza), she plans to eventually return to school and earn a Master's degree in investigative reporting. You can follow her at @EviArthur on Instagram and Twitter.
Tags: voting , politics , feminism , women , Congress
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

WAP screenshot ad06c

Ben Shapiro's Reaction To "WAP" Is...A Lot

pexels aaron mello 176162 f5f4d

Georgia Just Went Back To School And It's Not Looking Good

T6tyl5uw 5a23f

Channel Goldie Hawn In "Overboard" With These Retro Summer Style Picks

45023724645 10e9ab26cf o e8740

Korryn Gaines' Death Anniversary Just Passed, And It’s Important To Remember Her Story

MV5BMDA5ZWViN2ItZjE3OS00YmY1LTk3OTYtZTAzOTRiMDM1NzExXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTcwNTE1Ng. V1 5691e

Lilly Wachowski Confirms "The Matrix" Was Meant to be Trans Allegory, Character Switch Was Trans

niadacosta 9edc5

Meet The Marvel Cinematic Universe's First Black Woman Director, Nia DaCosta

640px 2020 Beirut explosions pic 2 da6ee

Here's How To Help The People Of Beirut Right Now

opener 6d09a

How These Women Cartoonists Shaped the Flapper Image in the Roaring ’20s

TWO by Cameron Jordan Artistry 01 8ccbe

Aja Volkman Of TWO Teaches Us How to "Pull The Knife Out": BUST Premiere

Black August c4339

What You Should Know About Black August

Upcoming Events

Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.
Sat Aug 15 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen.
Sun Aug 23 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
View Full Calendar