How Women in Tunisia Are “Flying to Freedom” with Vélorution’s Bicycling School

Details
IN Feminism

bike 6b4e5

Studies have shown that women are one third as likely to ride a bicycle than men.
Globally, men are 6.7% more likely than women to commute to work via bicycle. There are many reasons as to why this gender gap exists, but one theory is that (at least in the U.S.) women are less willing to ride in traffic. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, decreased traffic has left streets unclogged and more friendly to cyclists, leading to an influx of women taking their wheels to the streets.

In Tunisia, women cyclists have been taking advantage of the empty streets by joining up with Vélorution (‘cycle revolution’), a bicycling academy whose mission is to “democratize the bike” and “make the bike accessible to all.”

The group was co-founded by Stéphanie Pouessel, a researcher in anthropology and an avid cyclist, in 2017. Since its opening, the academy has taught nearly 700 cyclists in the past two years, 97 percent of whom are women. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the group found that the demand for cycling lessons had doubled. Now, every Sunday morning, hundreds of women of all different ages and social classes meet at the Japanese garden in central Tunis and get their cycle on with Vélorution. 

“It’s a symbol of autonomy,” Stéphanie said in an interview with AFP News Agency, “It is a way for women to take ownership of their transportation. So in effect, it’s a way to take ownership of their lives. And a woman on a bike, she can go out at almost any time of the day or night. On a bike you don’t get hassled, you don’t hear the comments, you don’t get mugged because you’re speeding by, you’re moving.”

Street harassment continues to be a contentious issue within Tunisia (as is the case with the rest of the world). However, it has been particularly controversial since sexual harassment became punishable by law in 2004, including both prison time and monetary fines. The law received intense backlash from Tunisians who claimed that it was “pointless” and “impossible to implement.” It also catalyzed a flood of Facebook posts that called it “ridiculous” and accused it of “exaggerating crimes against women.” The fight for women’s protection in the streets inspired a campaign called #mayerkebch (he does not ride with us), which called to reduce harassment on public transportation by encouraging citizens to report street harassment.

The fight for safer streets is very much at the forefront of the women’s minds as they ride with Vélorution. “We’re flying,” professes Samira Belghith, a cycling student, to AFP New Agency: “That is, we’re flying to freedom!”

 Header image via @cbarbalis on Unsplash

More from BUST

What You Should Know About Black August

Here's How To Help The People Of Beirut Right Now

Georgia Just Went Back To School And It's Not Looking Good

 

 

Riley Mayes is a student at Smith College where she is pursuing her BA in English. She currently lives in Brunswick, Maine, where she loves to go hiking, take care of her plants, and read the heaps of books on her bedside table. New to the twitter game https://twitter.com/RileyMayes3 
Tags: Tunisia , Vélorution , Women , cycling , COVID-19 , feminism,
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

sadgenzmen ba4f4

"Feminism Has Gone Too Far" And Makes Life Harder For Men, According to Half of UK's Gen Z Men

pexels aaron mello 176162 f5f4d

Georgia Just Went Back To School And It's Not Looking Good

T6tyl5uw 5a23f

Channel Goldie Hawn In "Overboard" With These Retro Summer Style Picks

45023724645 10e9ab26cf o e8740

Korryn Gaines' Death Anniversary Just Passed, And It’s Important To Remember Her Story

hossein rivandi rNfY8UkOjsE unsplash 2 aaf32

#beautifullybisexual Is Trending On Twitter And Here's Why

640px 2020 Beirut explosions pic 2 da6ee

Here's How To Help The People Of Beirut Right Now

niadacosta 9edc5

Meet The Marvel Cinematic Universe's First Black Woman Director, Nia DaCosta

kimkrans1 4b77f

How Artist Kim Krans Processed Her Pain In Gorgeous Graphic Memoir "Blossoms & Bones"

WAP screenshot ad06c

Ben Shapiro's Reaction To "WAP" Is...A Lot

Eelx7QmXYAAy5f2 copy ced1b

You Had Us at Sarah Paulson: Ryan Murphy’s 'Ratched' Is The Villain Origin Story We’ve Been Waiting For

Upcoming Events

Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.
Sat Aug 15 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen.
Sun Aug 23 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
View Full Calendar