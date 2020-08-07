Here's How To Help The People Of Beirut Right Now

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, has been struck by tragedy this week. On Tuesday, Beirut experienced an explosion that has left over 150 people dead, 5,000 people injured, and 80 people missing. The explosion was caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate being stored in the port of Beirut for six years without safety measures.

The explosions, which destroyed the port, also destroyed the already collapsing economy and exacerbated Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis. It has been reported that government officials knew of the danger of the explosives being in the port and neglected to do anything about it.

This explosion comes after Lebanon has already fallen on incredibly hard times: a tanking economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a corrupt government. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals were already overwhelmed with patients as victims were arriving at the hospitals. Since the explosion, many places, such as Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Russia, and the EU, have offered aid.

Unfortunately, because of Lebanon’s corrupt government, signing petitions won’t do anything. There are ways you can help, though — the most important thing we can do right now to help the people of Beirut is to donate. Here are 11 organizations that you can donate to in order to help the people of Beirut deal with this tragedy.

Lebanese Red Cross: You can donate via their website or direct wire transfers. The Lebanese Red Cross has dispatched ambulances from around the country to help the city of Beirut. The organization also set up a triage and first aid stations. They also have an app and you can find them on Twitter or Facebook.

Lebanese Food Bank: Lebanon is currently undergoing a famine along with the explosions so food is needed more now than ever. You can also find them on Instagram or Facebook.

Impact Lebanon: Impact Lebanon is providing disaster relief and shelter for victims of the explosion. They are currently trying to raise £5 million in relief. You can also find them on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Save the Children: The Lebanese chapter of Save the Children is currently accepting donations to meet the needs of vulnerable children in the country. Their teams stand ready to support relief efforts wherever possible. You can also find them on Twitter or Facebook.

Embrace LifeLine: During this hard time, it’s important to take care of your mental health. This organization is Lebanon’s emotional support and suicidal prevention helpline. You can also find them on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

International Medical Corps: This organization is a global humanitarian effort that provides emergency medical relief. You can also find them on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Atfalouna: This organization helps specifically meet the needs of children in Lebanon because no child should go to sleep hungry. You can also find them on Instagram or Facebook.

CARE: This international aid organization is currently distributing emergency supplies and assisting those in need in Beirut. You can also find them on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

Food Blessed: This is a local hunger relief initiative in Beirut. They have said that they’re allocating a huge part of their donations to help those who have been directly and indirectly affected by the explosion, while still providing hunger relief to those in need. You can also find them on Instagram or Facebook.

Project HOPE: This is a global aid organization and they are currently delivering aid such as medical supplies to the people of Beirut. You can also find them on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Beit El Baraka: This organization is dedicated to helping families and retirees cope with the increasing cost of living in Lebanon amid the economic crisis. You can also find them on Instagram or Facebook.

Header image via Wikimedia Commons / Hoseina051311

More from BUST

Trump Administration Attempted to Block Tell-All ICE Docuseries “Immigration Nation”

Until After 2020 ElectionThe House Just Passed Two Child Care Bills Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

This Nonprofit Is Building Tiny Homes for Black Trans People

Diana Holiner is currently a student at Emerson College where she is majoring in Visual Media Arts Production. She lives in Dover, Massachusetts and enjoys hanging out with her dog and watching television.