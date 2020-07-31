For The First Time, Oprah Isn't On The Cover Of "O Magazine" — Here’s Why

Details
IN Feminism

O Magazine Breonna Taylor Cover 0e13f

Oprah Winfrey is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and it’s impossible to think of her magazine without thinking of her face on the cover. Every issue of O Magazine has featured Oprah as the cover star — that is, every issue until the magazine’s latest. In the newest (and historic) cover, Oprah gave up her spot in order to honor Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT who was shot eight times and killed by police after they came to her house with a no-knock warrant. As of several months after her death, the officers Myles Cosgrove, Jonathan Mattingly, and Brett Hankinson have yet to be arrested, and only one of the three officers involved has been fired.

People have been calling for justice over Taylor’s death over the months with her name and image being one of the pillars of the Black Lives Matter movement. Oprah wrote an article that will appear in the magazine’s September issue, affirming their support for the movement and Breonna Taylor in particular.

At the beginning of the article, the magazine asks its readers to sign the Change.org and Colors of Change petitions calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, call Kentucky officials to demand justice, donate to the Louisville Community Bail Fund, and #SayHerName on social media so that no one forgets her. Oprah continues to write about her conversations with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and how Palmer is dealing with the grief of losing her daughter. Oprah touches upon the fact that Breonna Taylor was just like all of us: she loved cars, she loved hot sauce, and she had plans for her future. Plans that will unfortunately never come to fruition because of the senseless recklessness of the three officers and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

At the end of the article, Oprah writes, “What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O Magazine. I cry for justice in her name.”

Header image: O Magazine

More from BUST

We Need To Talk About The Memeification Of Breonna Taylor’s Death

Justice For Breonna Taylor: Understanding #SayHerName And Black Women's Invisibility In Police Brutality

“Breonna’s Law” Banning No-Knock Warrants Signed In Louisville, Kentucky

Diana Holiner is currently a student at Emerson College where she is majoring in Visual Media Arts Production. She lives in Dover, Massachusetts and enjoys hanging out with her dog and watching television. 
Tags: Oprah Winfrey , Breonna Taylor , BLM , #SayHerName , Oprah magazine , Oprah
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

taylor 61e43

Why Lesbians Are Freaking Out Over Taylor Swift's New Album, "Folklore"

Edr r 3VAAAA1kb bca57

Women Doctors Are Posing In Swimsuits Under #MedBikini And It's Pretty Awesome

Image from iOS a9412

Welcome to WitchTok, The Meeting Place For Gen Z and Millennial Magick

challengeaccepted b2da1

Here’s Why You’re Seeing So Many Black And White Photos On Instagram

Header Photo 2 22b1a

Black Trans Talent Are Breaking Through The Music Industry

tiktokmask 5944d

5 Corona Mask Protests That Miss the Point

Charlize Theron 6998777545 efbfb

Charlize Theron Opens Up About How Women Are "Unfairly" Treated In The Action Genre

kavya 080cc

Biotech Queen Kavya Kopparapu Is About To Become Your New Hero

YwLdpPOw 862f0

Hey 19: The Wild True Story Of America's First Women-Led Terrorist Group

um f2858

The Women In Congress Are Not Taking Any Bullshit Lately

Upcoming Events

Return to Nature (Until 08/30/2020)
Sat Aug 01 @12:00AM
Björk with Hamrahlið Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, & organist Bergur Þórisson.
Sun Aug 09 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.
Sat Aug 15 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen.
Sun Aug 23 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
View Full Calendar