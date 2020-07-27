The Women In Congress Are Not Taking Any Bullshit Lately

Details
IN Feminism

um f2858

The women in congress are kind of on a roll, and we’re pumped about it.

After an incident that went viral over last week—in which Republican Florida Rep. Ted Yoho allegedly called Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “f*cking b*tch”—AOC made a historic speech on the House Floor.

Although Yoho denied the incident, he issued an apology on the House floor on Wednesday, claiming that since he has been married for 45 years and has two daughters, he is “very cognizant” of his language. “The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding,” Yoho said in his speech, according to USA Today.

AOC responded the next day with a speech that quickly took over Twitter. In her speech, AOC said that Yoho used his wife and daughters as “shields and poor excuses for behavior.”

“When you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters,” AOC continued, according to USA Today. “In using that language, in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community, and I am here to stand up to say that is not acceptable.”

AOC also took the opportunity to say that this was not the first time she had been spoken to like this. Alongside being called names while working as a waitress, on the streets and subways of New York, AOC also remarked about things other politicians have said about her—including when the president told her to “go home” and the Florida Governor called her “whatever that is” before she was sworn into office.

“Dehumanizing language is not new,” AOC said. “And what we are seeing is that incidents like these are happening in a pattern. This is a pattern of an attitude towards women and the dehumanization of others.”

A full transcript of AOC’s speech is available at USA Today.

In other news, last week Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema came into work with a mint green (it looks blue/purple in photos) wig on. Needless to say, some politicians thought that the fashion accessory was an inappropriate choice for a senator.

The only statement Sinema made on the matter was when she corrected an MSNBC reporter on the color of the wig—that it was mint green, rather than blue like the reporter said, according to The Daily Beast. However, something similar happened in May when Sinema debuted a lilac-colored wig and her team said that the senator was setting an example by social distancing and not going to salons to get her hair done, opting to experiment with wigs instead.

Needless to say, the women in Congress have been killing it lately.

Header image screenshotted from NowThis.

More from BUST

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Was Just Accosted And Verbally Harassed By GOP Colleague

The Conservative Backlash Against AOC's Haircut Highlights A Massive Double Standard

AOC And Yalitza Aparicio Are Fighting For The Rights Of Domestic Workers

Evi Arthur is a graduate of Roosevelt University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies and a minor in women’s and gender studies. The former editor-in-chief of her university paper, Evi has previously interned at Chicago Agent Magazine and St. Louis Magazine. A St. Louis native (and lover of St. Louis-style pizza), she plans to eventually return to school and earn a Master's degree in investigative reporting. You can follow her at @EviArthur on Instagram and Twitter.
Tags: Congress , Congresswomen , AOC , Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , Yoho , feminism , harassment , Kyrsten Sinema
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

taylor 61e43

Why Lesbians Are Freaking Out Over Taylor Swift's New Album, "Folklore"

Edr r 3VAAAA1kb bca57

Women Doctors Are Posing In Swimsuits Under #MedBikini And It's Pretty Awesome

blossom 2 a134e

Menstruators On Twitter Are Super Confused About This Period Product—As They Should Be

47353188821 502d7f7443 k e11a2

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Was Just Accosted And Verbally Harassed By GOP Colleague

burgerrecords 2b866

Indie Rock Has a Sexual Abuse Problem

baking 810336 1920 1ddf5

Yikes: Bacardi Made A Vodka "For Today's Modern Women" And It’s Bad

i voted sticker lot 1550340 f886e

A Black Woman Voted, Now She's Going to Prison

EG photo bg c2ff3

Emily Gallagher, A Progressive Female Candidate, Just Unseated State Assembly Incumbent After Four Decades

jabouki2 a48d9

Twitter Phenom Jaboukie Young-White Talks DMs, Comedy, and Millennials: BUST Interview

Header Photo 2 22b1a

Black Trans Talent Are Breaking Through The Music Industry

Upcoming Events

RESETTING OUR COURSE with Antoinette Klatzky
Thu Jul 30 @12:00PM - 01:00PM
Return to Nature (Until 08/30/2020)
Sat Aug 01 @12:00AM
Björk with Hamrahlið Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, & organist Bergur Þórisson.
Sun Aug 09 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.
Sat Aug 15 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen.
Sun Aug 23 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
View Full Calendar