Emily Gallagher, A Progressive Female Candidate, Just Unseated State Assembly Incumbent After Four Decades

Details
IN Feminism

EG photo bg c2ff3

Brooklyn activist Emily Gallagher just defeated one of the longest-serving members of the State Assembly, Joe Lentol. Gallagher will be representing the 50th District. The defeat came almost a month after the election, as they were still counting the votes in New York. Gallagher ended up taking the lead with the help of absentee ballots, which were higher than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lentol, who had been a member of the Legislature since 1973, conceded and stated, “It’s decided: The voters in the 50th Assembly District voted for change.”

Gallagher, 36, certainly is a change, considering that Lentol has been in the position for over forty years. Gallagher is also the founder of the Greenpoint Sexual Assault Task Force, a task force that “was founded in response to a series of sexual assaults in the Greenpoint community in 2016.” Gallagher also got backing from progressives like Cynthia Nixon and New Kings Democrats. Despite these endorsements, Gallagher wasn’t endorsed by a single elected official, making her victory even more triumphant.

Gallagher celebrated her win and thanked her supporters on Twitter, writing, “Thank you so much for believing in me, against all the odds.”

Gallagher spoke with BUST back in December and said if she were elected (which she just was!) that she would “plan to champion...transportation, housing, and the environment.” She also stated that “I respect and value the public service of my opponent. I know he cares about the district. But you can’t stay in office for that long without accommodating the political machine and the powerful interests that have made this city so difficult for anyone who’s not rich. And frankly, our community is significantly more progressive than its representation in Albany.”

When asked if she thought that having a woman representing her district would lead to other women running for office, she replied, “I absolutely hope that will happen. I think government, directly and indirectly, make decisions that impact women above and beyond anyone else. My community deserves a champion for women’s rights.”

Gallagher joins the ranks among progressive candidates who are ousting long-serving Democrats in this year’s primary.

Header photo via EmilyForAssembly Campaign.

More from BUST

Emily Gallagher Is The Candidate New York Needs Right Now: BUST Interview

Progressives Are Having A Moment. How Long Will It Last?

The 2020 Election Has More Women Running For Office Than Ever

Diana Holiner is currently a student at Emerson College where she is majoring in Visual Media Arts Production. She lives in Dover, Massachusetts and enjoys hanging out with her dog and watching television. 
Tags: Emily Gallagher , Joe Lentol , politics , progressive , Brooklyn , New York , New York Assembly , Women in politics
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

q5RvT5Yg c05ef

The Women Of "Sesame Street" Share Their Behind-The-Scenes Stories

47353188821 502d7f7443 k e11a2

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Was Just Accosted And Verbally Harassed By GOP Colleague

Noelle Stevenson1 7d64c

“She-Ra” Creator Noelle Stevenson Talks Flawed Heroines And Women In Animation: BUST Interview

ebroiderysjcover 73bb5

10 Cool Embroidery Hoops That Are Fighting For Social Justice

Screen Shot 2020 07 20 at 2.27.33 PM copy 2 e7274

“Wall of Moms” on the Front Line of Portland Black Lives Matter Protesters Against Federal Agents

1024px Asheville at dusk 8f823

A City In North Carolina Approved Reparations For Black Residents

i voted sticker lot 1550340 f886e

A Black Woman Voted, Now She's Going to Prison

yEJPyUPA fb006

"Babyteeth" Is Darkly Funny And Surprisingly Tender

chicks 81d02

Week of Women: The Chicks, Tei Shi, En Vogue

ItCantFinal 200da

"It Can't Be Over" Shows SUSU Is Just Getting Started: BUST Premiere

Upcoming Events

“Together Apart” – Bridging the Gaps
Thu Jul 23 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Linda Nochlin: The Maverick She (Until 10/08/2020)
Thu Jul 23 @12:00AM
PLANT BASED PARTY with Support + Feed and REVERB
Fri Jul 24 @12:00AM
The United State of Young Women
Fri Jul 24 @12:00PM - 03:00PM
PLANT BASED PARTY with Support + Feed and REVERB
Sat Jul 25 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar