“Wall of Moms” on the Front Line of Portland Black Lives Matter Protesters Against Federal Police

Details
IN Feminism

Screen Shot 2020 07 20 at 2.27.33 PM copy 2 e7274

At the Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, dozens of women wearing yellow and handing out sunflowers formed a protective "wall of moms" around demonstrators during a confrontation with federal law enforcement.

A massive crowd had gathered for the protests. Portland police said in a statement that demonstrators were blocking roads and causing disturbances.

Protestors in the crowds were chanting “Feds stay clear, moms are here!" and "Feds go home!" before a fence outside a federal courthouse was toppled. Federal agents violently responded with tear gas and flashbangs.

 

Police said dozens of people carrying weapons and protection like shields, helmets, gas masks, umbrellas, bats and hockey sticks tried to enter the courthouse before federal law enforcement dispersed the crowd. Portland PD said that none of their officers were at the protest, nor did they attack any of the demonstrators. Federal agents dressed in camouflage with no identification were also using unmarked vehicles to grab protestors.

The department claimed the “violent anarchists” were "assaulting federal officers and damaging federal property.”

Following the killing of George Floyd, the Black man whose death in custody in Minneapolis triggered global demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism, Portland has seen numerous protests and demonstrations. One protester was critically injured when an U.S. Marshals Service officer fired a less-lethal round at his head on July 11. The protestor, Donavon LaBella, suffered facial and skull fractures and required facial reconstruction surgery.

 

Some members of the Wall of Moms group had been out at protests the previous nights and were there because their children had been attacked and tear-gassed in earlier protests.

The clash between federal agents and the Wall of Moms on Sunday came on the tails on the city’s mayor condemning federal police for "escalating the situation."

"Their presence here is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism. They're not wanted here. We haven't asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave." Mayor Ted Wheeler said on CNN. The presence of federal agents will be addressed in court in the future.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that the government is "trying to help Portland, not hurt it." But he also blamed leadership in Portland for losing “control of the anarchists and agitators."

 

Header image of Wall of Moms via Youtube.

 

More from BUST

10 Cool Embroidery Hoops That Are Fighting For Social Justice

A City In North Carolina Approved Reparations For Black Residents

“The Bold Type’s” Aisha Dee Speaks Out On Show’s Diversity Issues Behind The Camera And New Season’s Problematic Narrative

Georgia is a journalism student at The New School in Manhattan who loves writing, watching cartoons and intersectional feminism. She is an avid napper and cat lover. Because she is behind on the times, follow her only recently made twitter @georgiagrdodd.
Tags: wall of moms , black lives matter , portland , oregon , federal agents , ted wheeler
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

q5RvT5Yg c05ef

The Women Of "Sesame Street" Share Their Behind-The-Scenes Stories

image0 49619

We Need To Talk About The Memeification of Breonna Taylor’s Death

Noelle Stevenson1 7d64c

“She-Ra” Creator Noelle Stevenson Talks Flawed Heroines And Women In Animation: BUST Interview

juvie 6ff24

A Black 15-Year-Old Went to Juvie For Missing Her Homework

WarriorNun Season1 Episode7 00 37 07 10 R 32731

"Warrior Nun" Star Lorena Andrea Dishes on Quarantine, Epic Fight Scenes, And Representation

Liana acecf

Liana Liberato Talks Horror, Women Serial Killers, and "The Beach House": BUST Interview

yulia 2dd41

Drawing Vaginas Can Get You Jailed in Russia

1024px Asheville at dusk 8f823

A City In North Carolina Approved Reparations For Black Residents

yEJPyUPA fb006

"Babyteeth" Is Darkly Funny And Surprisingly Tender

chicks 81d02

Week of Women: The Chicks, Tei Shi, En Vogue

Upcoming Events

“Together Apart” – Bridging the Gaps
Thu Jul 23 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
SAFETY AND CONNECTION IN UNCERTAIN TIMES with Debra Alvis
Thu Jul 23 @12:00PM - 01:00PM
"Grace & Grit": a speaker series for women of color in film
Sat Jul 25 @12:00AM
"Grace & Grit": a speaker series for women of color in film
Sun Jul 26 @12:00AM
RESETTING OUR COURSE with Antoinette Klatzky
Thu Jul 30 @12:00PM - 01:00PM
View Full Calendar