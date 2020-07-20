10 Cool Embroidery Hoops That Are Fighting For Social Justice

When you think about activism, what first comes to mind? Probably protesting, voting, posting on social media. Maybe you even think about the bra-burning feminists of the ’70s. Would you ever think about sewing when it comes to activism?

Although it’s not in most people’s definition of activism, many of those in the embroidery community have been using their skills to make a difference in the world, and it’s kinda awesome.

Embroidery is a type of decorative sewing that typically uses embroidery floss with different types of stitches. It is incredibly delicate and time-consuming, which makes it all the more impressive when it is used for the greater good.

So check out these incredible, change-making hoops, and remember that activism can take form in many different ways!

1. This hoop is a simultaneously beautiful and heartwrenching remembrance of the countless innocent Black people who have lost their lives to racism.

2. This piece is an ornately detailed reminder for your home that Black Lives Matter. So even when you're on your couch watching Stranger Things, you can be thinking of all the ways you can help bring down racism (once you get up, of course).

3. This frilly, pretty hoop serves as a good reminder that when things are getting hard and uncomfortable is when you push even harder for change.

4. This piece is a tribute to Marsha P. Johnson: a legendary activist for gay and transgender people everywhere.

5. Although flowery and fancy, this hoop (like the one above) is another reminder for you to keep fighting for equality.

6. As an embroiderer myself, a colorful piece like this looks fun to make while being a cute little representation for LGBTQ+ people.

7. For all you minimalists out there, this hoop could be a cute decoration for your living room as well as a way to show support for others.

8. Clever, colorful, and catchy, this piece is perfect to hang in any living room.

9. Made by the same artist as above, this piece is another clever one to hang up to keep yourself motivated and fighting against the strains of society.

10. Another simple, minimalist hoop, this piece serves as a reminder that until there is justice, there will be no peace.

Top photo courtesy of arderosalia, thesmallwoods, broderine, and flukebordados

Evi Arthur is a graduate of Roosevelt University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies and a minor in women’s and gender studies. The former editor-in-chief of her university paper, Evi has previously interned at Chicago Agent Magazine and St. Louis Magazine. A St. Louis native (and lover of St. Louis-style pizza), she plans to eventually return to school and earn a Master's degree in investigative reporting. You can follow her at @EviArthur on Instagram and Twitter.