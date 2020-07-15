The 2020 Election Has More Women Running For Office Than Ever

Details
IN Feminism

Womens March Washington DC 31657223523 9a2d1

In 2018, we saw an election with a record-breaking number of women running for office. This year, that record has been broken once again. According to The Hill, over 570 women are running for office during the 2020 election.

574 women have filed to run for primaries for House seats and 58 women have filed to run for primaries in the Senate. This is a 20 percent increase from 2018, which had 476 House candidates and 53 Senate candidates.

This is a major uptick in female representation when it comes to politics. A large number of the female candidates who are running for Congress are a part of the Republican Party, and the number of Republican female candidates has nearly doubled since 2018. Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokesperson for Winning For Women, a PAC that fights supports conservative female candidates said that “2018 saw the rise of the Democrat women. A lot of Republican women thought it could be our year next year, and if they can do it, we can do it.”

One of the reasons that Republican woman candidates might be increasing is because the Republican Party has faltered when it comes to the female voter base since 2016, and this is their way of trying to get back lost ground with the female voters. According to recent polls, Biden is leading Trump among women.

Of the female candidates, 104 are running as incumbents such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar, who all ran in 2018. These four congresswomen also make up what is known informally as “The Squad.”

Despite this achievement, women still make up less than a quarter of Congress.

 

Header image via Wikimedia Commons / Victorgrigas

More From BUST:

The 116th Congress Has More Women Than Ever Before

More Women Than Ever Are Running For Seats In The U.S. House

Here Are All The LGBTQ Women Currently Serving In Congress

Diana Holiner is currently a student at Emerson College where she is majoring in Visual Media Arts Production. She lives in Dover, Massachusetts and enjoys hanging out with her dog and watching television. 
Tags: House of Representatives , female candidates , Senate , Congress , women candidates , politics
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

BSC 101 Unit 00032R 9cc05

The New "Babysitter's Club" On Netflix Is Not About Babysitting — It’s About Strong Women

Lady A Charlotte 12 27 12 39 ef89c

The Band Formerly Known Lady Antebellum Is Suing A Black Singer For The Name Lady A (And We’re Tired of Performative Allyship)

Sports illustrated 4815b

Valentina Sampaio Becomes The First-Ever Trans Woman To Appear In "Sports Illustrated’s" Swimsuit Issue

VIRTUAL EVENT POSTER b7408

The "Suzi Q" Documentary Depicts The Life Of An Iconic Musician

Screen Shot 2020 07 10 at 1.24.21 PM d05a4

Black Bisexual Actress Javicia Leslie Is Playing The New "Batwoman" Lead And We're Here For It

vanessa blog soccer 1 56ce8

#IAmVanessaGuillen Calls Out The Military's Issue With Women

thought catalog psgqUnk8zvM unsplash 588bc

Supreme Court Sides With Trump On Limiting Birth Control Coverage

50067476316 e05beca32c k 21368

Supreme Court Rules That Nearly Half of Oklahoma Is Officially Native American Land

pexels photo 3502498 e27f6

How You Can Make A Podcast Right Now

7cBgPOwA 3c112

Margo Price On Her New Album, Musical Journey, And Marriage To Her Creative Partner: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Revolutionary Love in the Time of COVID
Wed Jul 15 @ 8:00PM -
“Together Apart” – Bridging the Gaps
Thu Jul 23 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
"Grace & Grit": a speaker series for women of color in film
Sat Jul 25 @12:00AM
"Grace & Grit": a speaker series for women of color in film
Sun Jul 26 @12:00AM
Björk with Hamrahlið Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, & organ.
Sun Aug 09 @ 5:00PM - 05:45PM
View Full Calendar