Supreme Court Rules That Nearly Half of Oklahoma Is Officially Native American Land

Details
IN Feminism

50067476316 e05beca32c k 21368

In a 5-4 decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that much of the state of Oklahoma is Native territory. This ruling means that only federal authorities, as opposed to state prosecutors, can charge Native people who have committed serious crimes on the land. The decision upholds an 1833 treaty that promised about half of Oklahoma's land to Native tribes.

The four liberal justices and Justice Neil Gorsuch ruled in favor of this decision, with the other four conservative justices dissenting. Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion, stating, “Oklahoma replies that its situation is different because the affected population here is large and many of its residents will be surprised to find out they have been living in Indian country this whole time. But we imagine some members of the 1832 Creek Tribe would be just as surprised to find them there.”

This case concerned two Native men who were charged by state prosecutors: Muscogee Nation member Jimcy McGirt, who was convicted of child rape in 1996, and Patrick Murphy, a Creek Nation member who was convicted of murder in 1999. Although the cases started out separately, they were absorbed into one case for the Supreme Court.

The argument for these two men was that the state of Oklahoma had no right to prosecute them, since these crimes happened on Native land. If a crime happens on a reservation, that means that the state holds no prosecutorial jurisdiction, and only the tribe or the federal government does. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of this, saying, “Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law. Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word.”

Because of this ruling, people who were charged by state prosecutors for crimes committed on Native land will have to be tried by federal or tribal prosecutors.

This ruling ensures that Oklahoma's government will honor the treaty, and prevents the state from prosecuting Native people on what is now officially — and always has been — their land.

Header image via Flickr Creative Commons / Anthony Quintano

More from BUST

Here Are 4 Important Supreme Court Decisions Made This Year & 2 We're Still Waiting On 

The History of Indigenous People Protesting Mount Rushmore

Don’t Understand #DefundThePolice? Here Are 8 Online Activists and Resources That Might Help

Diana Holiner is currently a student at Emerson College where she is majoring in Visual Media Arts Production. She lives in Dover, Massachusetts and enjoys hanging out with her dog and watching television. 
Tags: Supreme Court , SCOTUS , Native American , Indigenous
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

BSC 101 Unit 00032R 9cc05

The New "Babysitter's Club" On Netflix Is Not About Babysitting — It’s About Strong Women

Rollersakte be447

Women’s Roller Derby Has a Plan That Will Roll COVID’s Ass Over

Lady A Charlotte 12 27 12 39 ef89c

The Band Formerly Known Lady Antebellum Is Suing A Black Singer For The Name Lady A (And We’re Tired of Performative Allyship)

Polyamory pride 6a702

A Massachusetts City Now Legally Recognizes Polyamorous Couples

VIRTUAL EVENT POSTER b7408

The "Suzi Q" Documentary Depicts The Life Of An Iconic Musician

2560px Mount Rushmore detail view 96ed6

The History of Indigenous People Protesting Mount Rushmore

Sports illustrated 4815b

Valentina Sampaio Becomes The First-Ever Trans Woman To Appear In "Sports Illustrated’s" Swimsuit Issue

vanessa blog soccer 1 56ce8

#IAmVanessaGuillen Calls Out The Military's Issue With Women

thought catalog psgqUnk8zvM unsplash 588bc

Supreme Court Sides With Trump On Limiting Birth Control Coverage

1280px Halle Berry 35954743982 5ba2d

Halle Berry Apologizes for Considering Playing Trans Role, But Hollywood Still Has a Problem

Upcoming Events

BMA x NMWA: Art in Protest
Tue Jul 14 @12:00PM - 12:45PM
“Together Apart” – Bridging the Gaps
Thu Jul 23 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
"Grace & Grit": a speaker series for women of color in film
Sat Jul 25 @12:00AM
"Grace & Grit": a speaker series for women of color in film
Sun Jul 26 @12:00AM
Björk with Hamrahlið Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, & organ.
Sun Aug 09 @ 5:00PM - 05:45PM
View Full Calendar