Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Makes Anti-Trump TikToks and We Are Living For It

Kellyanne Conway, who’s currently serving as a counselor to President Trump, has a daughter named Claudia who’s gone viral in recent days. Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old has been posting TikToks like many people her age do. Many of the TikToks that Claudia has posted are blatantly against Trump, the person that her mother works for and often defends.

So far, she has over 96,000 followers on TikTok. Conway's early videos largely didn’t have political messaging, but her account slowly became more political as time went on, which isn’t surprising given the fact that she comes from a very political family. Conway has posted many TikToks that have garnered mass attention over recent days because of outspoken videos that go against her mother’s boss. Conway got more attention when New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz shared a tweet with Conway's TikTok videos.

In her most viewed TikTok, Conway confirms that Kellyanne Conway is her mother and also states that “you can have your own opinions, not influenced by your parents at all, simply by educating yourself.” She goes on to say that her views have nothing to do with her mother’s.

In an interview with Insider, Conway touched on this again, saying that “people look at me and are like ‘oh, that’s Kellyanne Conway’s daughter,’ she must love Trump. In reality, I really don't.” She states that her own and her mother's views “could not be more opposite.”

In another TikTok, Conway identifies herself as someone who is anti-Trump, a leftist, and a supporter of the Black Lives Matter and anti-cop movements. And a caption for one of her earlier political TikToks states, “I love Trump but replace ‘love’ with ‘think we should extinguish.’”

She says that because she grew up in a conservative family, she “was only exposed to those views for a very long time.”

“I decided to educate myself and think for myself,” she tells Insider. “I'm still a kid, of course...I took the time to educate myself and took the time to branch out and be exposed to other sides and other biases and whatnot.” It seems that she also wants to educate people through her videos, saying that her intent on TikTok is to “inform people and spread love.”

In the same interview, Conway states that she and her mother frequently argue over politics. “My mom is my best friend but we do fight all the time over politics, and I’m always shut down by my entire family.” She also admits that she and her father, a very outspoken opponent of President Trump, are the only members of her conservative family that are not Trump supporters. Her father supports her activism and, she adds, "thinks it's awesome that I'm speaking for myself and expressing my views."

Conway affirms that she loves both of her conservative parents, despite the fact that they do not agree politically. Conway also posted a TikTok asking people who follow her not to comment hateful things to her parents, saying they’re both amazing people.

Conway has said that her mother asked her to take down her TikToks, but she respectfully declined, arguing she has the right to her own freedom of speech.

For now, she’s just focused on finishing high school, but in the future, she’s interested in doing more social justice work. “I think that's what I want to do when I'm older, like social justice activism," she tells Insider.

Top collage by Gabriella Shery; TikToks @shortfakeblonde

Diana Holiner is currently a student at Emerson College where she is majoring in Visual Media Arts Production. She lives in Dover, Massachusetts and enjoys hanging out with her dog and watching television.