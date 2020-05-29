8 Minneapolis Funds And Organizations That Could Use Your Donation Right Now

On May 25, George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, who had 18 previous police brutality complaints against him, wasn't arrested until several days after Floyd's murder. In an effort to seek justice for Floyd, people began to gather in protest in Minneapolis. The protestors were met with rubber bullets, tear gas, water bombs, and excessive force at the hands of the police leaving many injured and many more taken into police custody. As protests aiming to seek justice for Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black Americans killed by police — as well as, on a broader scale, aiming to speak out for an end to police brutality and systemic racism — continue to spread across the country, here are eight organizations you can donate to that will directly help those who need it in the greater Minneapolis area.

1. The Minnesota Freedom Fund

Donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund directly helps pay bail for those arrested at the Minneapolis protests. The organization also works with the Legal Rights Center for Jail Support and offers an after hours hotline with the National Lawyers Guild.

2. The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund

All donations on this verified GoFundMe will go directly to the family of George Floyd. Cards, letters of encouragement, and additional donations can also be sent to the estate of George Floyd, the address for which is included on the GoFundMe page.

3. The CTLU

A worker-led labor rights organization, the CTLU is located just a few blocks away from where Floyd was killed. Since his murder, the CTLU has been a core site for supplies and relief for those protesting.

4. North Star Health Collective

A health collective that provides health care and support for a number of causes, North Star is currently dispatching street medics to help those injured at the protests.

5. Reclaim The Block

A police abolition group, Reclaim the Block aims to move money from the police department to other areas of Minneapolis that will truly promote health and safety. Donating here will help them continue their fight and offer much needed resources to the community.

6. Twin Cities DSA

A chapter of the Democratic Socialists of American in Minneapolis and St. Paul, TCDSA recently expanded from providing fresh meals to frontline health workers to those protesting on the streets of Minneapolis.



7. Unicorn Riot

This educational nonprofit has been providing many of the live updates and information from the Minneapolis and nationwide protests. To help this independent, commercial-free platform continue to provide crucial information, you can donate or support their Patreon.

8. Various Drop Off Locations

If you live in the Minneapolis area, there are now many locations where you can drop off food, first aid supplies, protective gear, and Covid precaution supplies. Asma Nizami of Revising Sisterhood in Minneapolis created a thread:

•The Coven (Downtown/North Loop MPLS) - 30 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401



•Bethlehem Lutheran Church - 436 Roy St St. Paul, MN (NOTE POLICE PRESENCE OBSERVED)



Please donate and drop off First Aid, Physical Safety, Covid Precaution and Nourishment Supplies — Asma Nizami (@asmaresists) May 29, 2020

