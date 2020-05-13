Quantcast
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Named Co-Chair of Biden-Sanders Climate Change Task Force

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Named Co-Chair of Biden-Sanders Climate Change Task Force

Details
IN Feminism

AOC 74575

Representative of New York's 14th District and member of “The Squad,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was just appointed the Co-Chair of the Biden-Sanders Climate Change Task Force. Announced last month, the task force was created by Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and his former fellow candidate, Bernie Sanders, in an effort to unify the Democratic Party. Meant to advise the Biden Campaign, the task-force will focus on six key issues including criminal justice reform, economy, education, healthcare, immigration and of course, climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez will be leading the Climate Change task force along with former Secretary of State and Massachusetts Senator, John Kerry. AOC is perhaps best known for being a champion of The Green New Deal, a legislative package that would, if implemented, invest in green businesses, provide over 16 million green jobs, and make moves to shift to 100% green energy in the United Stated by 2030 among other things.Having AOC as a chair of this task force is crucial to making changes to the way we handle climate change that could in-turn impact our planet’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only was Rep. Ocasioi-Cortez named a co-chair of one of these task forces, but a number of other incredible women politicians, activists and experts as well. The list includes California Representative Karen Bass, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, former Senate staffer Dr. Heather Gautney, the National Immigration Law Center’s Marielena Hincapié, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, prominent union activist Sara Nelson and California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard. Coordinating the work of the task force will be Carmel Martin of the Biden for President and Analilia Mejia of Friends for Bernie.

Image via NBC News

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

MORE FROM BUST

AOC And Yalitza Aparicio Are Fighting For The Rights Of Domestic Workers

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Mitch McConnell On Twitter

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Urges Nancy Pelosi To Respect Newly Elected Women Of Color

Hi! I'm Aliza, a Creative Writing BFA student and an intern here at BUST Magazine. When I'm not writing, reading or scrolling through TikTok for hours on end, you can probably find me consuming copious amounts of iced coffee or doing something witchy. Follow me on Twitter @alizapelto for writing shenanigans and memes.

Currently Streaming: Smooth by Santana ft. Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20. Always. 
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , Ocasio-Cortez , AOC , The Squad , Green New Deal , Climate Change , Joe Biden , Bernie Sanders , Biden-Sanders Task Force

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

spacey coronavirus 97725

Kevin Spacey Compares Coronavirus Job Losses To Sexual Assault Allegations

HTBAGfilm website 55be7

Week Of Women: May 8-14, 2020

elisabeth 7426b

Elisabeth Moss Plays Legendary Horror Writer Shirley Jackson In This New Thriller

grimes e7410

We Still Can’t Tell If The Name Of Grimes and Elon Musk’s Baby Is Real Or Not

OC splitimage d4f9f

Music In The Time Of Quarantine: A Conversation Between New York Duo Overcoats And Alaina Moore Of Tennis

laptop apple 4AY00IIKGZ 06835

How COVID-19 Is Amplifying Fatphobia

Ashley McBryde 91601

Musician Ashley McBryde On Loss, Her Influences, And New Album “Never Will”: BUST Interview

brNn7VWQ 6cec9

Madame Gandhi On Gender, Feminism, And The Radical Art Of Performing Sober: BUST Interview

800px Ruth Bader Ginsburg official SCOTUS portrait 8749c

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Defends Basic Reproductive Rights From A Hospital Bed

queeng cards c7953

How This Teen Innovator Is Evening the Playing (Card) Field

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar