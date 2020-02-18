Quantcast
Alabama's Proposed 'Mandatory Vasectomy' Bill Completely Goes Over Anti-Choice Lawmakers' Heads

In response to the recent restrictive abortion laws in Alabama, last week, Democratic Representative Rolanda Hollis introduced a House bill for mandatory vasectomies for men age 50 and older, or for those who already have three children; whichever comes first.

Essentially, the bill says, “Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men. This bill would require a man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

Ted Cruz, the Republican senator of Texas, tweeted his response. 

 

Rep. Hollis responded with her reasoning for her putting forth this bill, by tweeting that the “responsibility is not always on the women” as it takes "two to tangle" (she might've meant tango).  

 

There are a number of right-leaning states that have passed anti-abortion legislation with the hopes to reverse Roe v. Wade (1973). The laws on abortion in Alabama are so restrictive that it’s nearly impossible to get an abortion. This last year alone, Alabama's restrictions have been strengthened by the Trump administration and the conservative-majority Supreme Court. They’ve pushed limitations to the forefront, and put abortion protections further back. 

However, the propsed 'Mandatory Vasectomy' bill is now for considertation and under the decision of the Judiciary Committee. This committee is made up of 14 men and one woman. 

Randall Marshall, Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama told CNN, "Look, on the one hand, everybody knows that this bill isn't going anywhere. But it really does underscore the hypocrisy of Alabama's legislature in making medical decisions for women that it would never dream of making for men." Header image by Matt Artz via unsplash

 

Joline Faujour is probably the only one in this world with her name; you're most welcome to double-check that for her! She has an M.Sc. in Human Rights and International Politics and a B.A. in Anthropology. She writes about news, politics, and pop - culture, with whatever's related to feminism. She loves to do barre and run, is a vegan and tries hard to be environmentally conscientious. For her latest thoughts - catch her on Twitter @joli091
