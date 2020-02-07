Quantcast
Brianna Wu Was Targeted By Trolls During Gamergate — Now, She's Running For Congress

Brianna Wu Was Targeted By Trolls During Gamergate — Now, She's Running For Congress

Details
IN Feminism

Game developer Brianna Wu speaks to CNN Screenshot 9e779

Brianna Wu, the Co-Founder of Giant Spacekat — a video game development studio in Boston, MA — and software engineer, has had enough of the types of politicians who are in Congress. This year, she’s taking matters into her own hands: she is running herself

Wu, 43, is running to represent Massachusetts' 8th District in Congress in 2020. Wu is no stranger to politics, however. Back in 2018, the video game designer campaigned for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2018 after the Gamergate harassment campaign, a campaign that started out trying to shine a light on sexism and progressivism in the video game industry. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the few women who spoke out about the problems in the gaming industry during the harrassment campaign, Wu became a high-profile target of rape and death threats. In spite of all that, Wu never stopped fighting. "They did everything they could to silence me," she recalled in her campaign video. "And they failed."

This fueled the fire that she had to keep on fighting, to speak out about the issues within her industry, and run for Congress. 

“So the truth is, just like the reason I stood up in Gamergate, because I saw people going after my women colleagues and the men in our field doing nothing about it,” Wu told Vox. “That’s why I ran for Congress.”

She first ran in 2018, but lost the vote to eight-term congressman, Stephen Lynch, in the Democratic Primary. According to Wu, Lynch has been known to not support LGBTQ and women’s reproductive rights and she says he is called “the most conservative member of Congress in Massachusetts” for a reason.

“In my opinion, he’s just a Republican in a cheaper suit,” Wu said, Vox reported.  

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

In 2020, Wu doesn’t intend on letting someone like Lynch win again.

As someone who has been both homeless and a small business owner in Massachusetts, she says she has seen many of the issues that the people she’s running for face everyday. Campaigning on issues like women’s rights, racial justice, and universal healthcare, Wu is intent on making changes now to make the world a better place for everyone. 

“I like developing video games much more than being a politician,” Wu tweeted after the results of the 2018 Democratic Primaries were released in September 2018. “But this is PUBLIC SERVICE. We are literally trying to save this country. America needs better leadership more than we need another videogame. So, I am here for good.”

Top photo via MSNBC

More from BUST

Could The Equal Rights Amendment Finally Be On The Road To Ratification?

Why The "Can A Women Be President?" Question is Getting Old

Emily Gallagher Is The Candidate New York Needs Right Now: BUST Interview

Tags: Brianna Wu , Democrat , congress , house of representatives , gamergate

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

jlo hug 0c56c

10 Feminist Easter Eggs You May Have Missed At The Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

pelosisu2020 397a1

Nancy Pelosi Tops Her Iconic Clap With The Paper Rip Heard Around The Country

the glorias still 1 49175558146 o 69583

4 Must-See Films About Women From Sundance That Are Sure To Make An Impact

halsey 3cd21

Halsey, Kehlani, and the Violence of Having an Ex's Name Screamed At You

virginity test 8ab0c

States Are Calling To Ban Virginity Testing, But What’s Up With This Barbaric Practice In The First Place?

Sex Ed e50ee

How Netflix's "Sex Education" Brilliantly Handled Themes Of Sexual Assault, Harassment, And Solidarity

to all the boys ive loved before e1565899763224 86efd

Week Of Women: February 7-13, 2020

igfirefighter 43739

This Woman Firefighter Was Fired For Completely Sexist Reasons. Now, She's Suing

83b4821f 71af 4846 9ab8 29be4ab418d4 5e4db

The B is for Bisexual: How "Grown-ish" Is Getting Nomi's Sexuality Right

birdbox2 d4541

Help, My Partner Won't Make Eye Contact During Sex

Upcoming Events

Queers of Noise: Love Stinks Rock Show
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:30PM - 11:00PM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Fri Feb 14 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Hex The Patriarchy: Night of Witchy Music
Mon Feb 17 @ 9:30PM -
Indwelling: Living Securely In Our Bodies
Sat Mar 14 @12:40PM - 04:30PM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button