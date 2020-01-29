Quantcast
Hail Satan! Satanists Hit Back at Televangelist Paula White’s “Satanic Pregnancies” Remark

Hail Satan! Satanists Hit Back at Televangelist Paula White's "Satanic Pregnancies" Remark

During a church service, Paula White, pastor, spiritual advisor to Trump and member of Trump’s Evangelical advisory board, said, “We command any satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now!” Often called the “female Trump,” she continued, “We declare that anything that’s been conceived in satanic wombs that it will miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm.” 

Special Adviser to the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative, Paula White has been the center of numerous controversies over the course of her 30-year career as a pastor. Many other religious leaders have critiqued her interpretation of the Bible and called her heretical.

She often bends the word of the Bible to benefit the Trump administration. Like when she said that Jesus immigrating to Egypt was not illegal and that those who break the law are sinners. Or when she said in reference to President Trump’s political opponents, “Any persons [or] entities that are aligned against the president will be exposed and dealt with and overturned by the superior blood of Jesus.”

A televangelist, White believes in prosperity theology which insists that God determines their physical well-being and material wealth. Through faith and donations to religious charities, often just the pastor or church, followers of God can achieve material wealth.

As many were reeling from this confusing, possible political ploy by Paula White, a hero emerges. The Church of Satan, ever the comedian and realist, replied to the video of White and said, “Asking your imaginary friend to terminate someone else’s pregnancy against their will is pretty messed up.”

The Satanic Temple also replied, penning an open letter to Paula White, “At a time in which Satanists have had to fight desperately to retain their bodily autonomy in the face of increasingly restrictive anti-abortion laws, we are glad that your ‘logic’ must necessarily lead you to support unrestricted abortion access for Satanists seeking to end unwanted pregnancies!” They then asked if she wanted to take a “bolder step” and support pro-choice organizations.

People were responding to this tweet in favor of satanism and extremely critical of White and what she stands for as a televangelist. So, are satanists the new tool for fighting against the Trump administration? Will satanism rally us together against Trump and all that he represents? If so, Hail Satan!

 

 

Header screenshot of members of The Satanic Temple at Women's March 2017 via YouTube 

Georgia is a journalism student at The New School in Manhattan who loves writing, watching cartoons and intersectional feminism. She is an avid napper and cat lover. Because she is behind on the times, follow her only recently made twitter @georgiagrdodd.
