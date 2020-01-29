Quantcast
This Feminist Bakery is Sending Impeachment Cakes to the GOP

This Feminist Bakery is Sending Impeachment Cakes to the GOP

Details
IN Feminism

Cake2 6fd2a

Well, let them eat cake. This past Monday, a GoFundMe was set up by Colin Bishopp in the hopes to raise enough money to send all 53 Republican senators a cake, urging them to let Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, speak at the upcoming impeachment trial. Bishopp stated in the description of the fundraiser, “Republicans in the US Senate refuse to allow witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, so let's deliver them John Bolton's testimony on a cake. Maybe that will make the truth easier for them to swallow.”

Now, it looks like the Republican senators are going to have their cake and eat it too. The fundraiser has raised a whopping $7,000, and the sheet cakes are all set and ready to go. Made by the Brooklyn, NY-based feminist bakery, Butter & Scotch, the delicious delicacies are set to be delivered to the Senate chambers tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the impeachment, it is crucial that witnesses are not blocked from getting the chance to testify, especially witnesses like Bolton. While Democrats have urged Republican’s to call for more witnesses, a little extra push can’t hurt. Especially if that extra push is coated in frosting and sprinkles. Along with the statement “Let Bolton Testify,” the sheet cakes will sport various different phrases like “Don’t Dessert Democracy,” “You’re in the Room Where It Happens,” “This Trial Is Half-Baked Without Witnesses,” and “This Is History in the Baking.”

Unfortunately, senator Ted Cruz has already reportedly turned his cake away. Uh, lame. But we’re still excited to see how the rest of the cakes are received by the GOP. In times like these, having our voices heard is more important than ever. But sometimes, it can feel a little bit like screaming into the void. Thanks to people like Colin Bishopp and Butter & Scotch, however, action can be taken. And that action can be spongey and delicious, too.

Header Image courtesy of Butter & Scotch on Instagram

 

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

NYC Coalition To Impeach And Remove Trump March Tonight!

20 Moments From The 2020 Women's March You Might Have Missed If Your Feminism Isn't Intersectional

Watch 100 Women Protest At Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Hi! I'm Aliza, a Creative Writing BFA student and an intern here at BUST Magazine. When I'm not writing, reading or scrolling through TikTok for hours on end, you can probably find me consuming copious amounts of iced coffee or doing something witchy. Follow me on Twitter @alizapelto for writing shenanigans and memes.

Currently Streaming: Smooth by Santana ft. Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20. Always. 
Tags: Impeachment , Impeach , Feminis , #ImpeachmentCakes

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

magic school bus 2 a6419

Celebrating Ms. Frizzle: PBS' Queen Of STEM, Feminist Icon

shrill 015a0

Week Of Women: January 24-30, 2020

photo 1564067123726 6979ff29533c 6c3cc

The New Moon Is Entering Aquarius – Here's What That Means

9QXT9D8A 6ae6e

Meet Dena Cooper, The Artist Making (Well, Stamping) Her Own Harriet Tubman Bills

bannygrove 9d176

Banny Grove's New Video Will Have You Feeling "So Happy So Good": BUST Premiere

courtroom 898931 1920 0ceaa

Why Are Women Still Being Blamed For Their Own Murders?

G3P THE LAB DR 200118 1015 eb908

The Residents Are At Their Best With "God In Three Persons" — And You Can Hear It Live

Q51dNeNg 41d8d

"Hey, I'm Just Like You" Is Tegan And Sara At Their Best

Manic Halsey 6453b

On “Manic,” Halsey Captures The Highs And Lows Of Young Adulthood

transrights 4ca05

Recent Legislation is Putting the Rights of Transgender Youth At Risk

Upcoming Events

Necromancers of the Public Domain returns with New York: The Nation’s Metropolis
Mon Feb 03 @ 8:00PM - 09:00PM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Fri Feb 14 @ 8:00PM - 05:00AM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Sat Feb 15 @ 8:00PM - 05:00AM
Hex The Patriarchy: Night of Witchy Music
Mon Feb 17 @ 9:30PM -
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button