20 Moments from the 2020 Women's March You Might Have Missed If Your Feminism Isn't Intersectional

This past Saturday, in Washington, D.C. and other cities across the world, marked the fourth annual Women’s March, which began after Trump was elected as President in 2016. Crowds and coverage of the event were significantly smaller than the previous marches, which could have been because of the snow or, more likely, because of the criticism that the organization has faced with its lack of diversity. Speakers and leaders of the event have notably been mainly cis, white, middle-class women (such as Halsey, Gloria Steinem, and Nancy Pelosi). Recently, a few of the founding members stepped down from their positions due to accusations of antisemitism.
There was some change in mood, in regards to inclusivity this year, even with the smaller turn-outs. One woman, who was attending her first march, told NPR, “The Women's March has had a history of marginalizing certain people. They want their version of smashing patriarchy to look a certain way. I'm Black, I'm proud. This is my march as much as it is any other person's march.”
Chilean activist group Las Tesis chanted with others among the crowd outside the White House to the now-viral anthem “Un Violador En Tu Camino” (“A Rapist In Your Path”), while some shouted the section of impeachment from constitution due to Trump’s latest unfolding drama.
That said, marginalized women are still not fairly represented in the marches—despite them facing bigger threats than white women. Even scrolling through the top tagged photos, tweets and hashtags it shows that most of the coverage remains unbalanced. For this piece, I searched for photographed disabled women at the marches and found little (in the past, the march has been called out for their lack of accessibility). The three main issues the march focused on this year were: Climate Change, Reproductive Rights and Gun Violence. All of which will heavily affect Indigenous, Black, immigrant, low-income, LGBTQ+, and disabled women the most.
So, to celebrate the march, the diversity in signs and individuals that participated, and the resilience of those that braved the weather, here are some of the best moments in pictures:
LasTesis Marched
When women and femmes come together we are truly capable of anything. Today was so special. We danced, we sang, we marched, we laughed, we learned, we yelled from the top of our lungs in the name of justice for all because we know that we cannot be silent. . . We are humbled and honoured to share this day with every marcher, every volunteer and every staffer who braved the cold and snow. Every protesting veteran, every first-time marcher, every college student, every mother, every one who came out of curiosity, everyone who has simply had enough and everyone in-between. Make no mistake — you did this. Thank you. . . Photos by @kishabari . . #Grateful #WomensMarch2020 #WomensMarch
"If feminism isn't intersectional, it's not feminism."
“If your feminism isn’t intersectional, it’s not feminism. If you don’t fight for ALL women, you fight for no women. None of us are equal until ALL of us are equal.” Well said @theluzcollective! 👏🏼👏🏼 I saw a @washingtonpost article entitled, “Why the Women’s March is Struggling for Relevance,” in which it describes the female-led event as disorganized and not as impactful or significant this time around. But I don’t think that’s necessarily true - we’re still fighting for equality, inclusion, autonomy over our bodies, and an end to a cabinet hell-bent on taking our freedoms away. Thank you to everyone that came out this weekend and to those that continue to fight the good fight! #sisepuede Thoughts? #womensmarch #feminism #intersectionalfeminism #solidarity #femalepower #shesepuede #nomorestolensisters #indigenous #indigenouswomen #indigenouspower #latinx
Starting 'Em Young
It’s on us to push back against a culture that excuses toxic behavior in the name of “boys will be boys”. You’re never too young to be a good ally to women and survivors. . Photo: @catiebare . . . Image description: photo of a young boy seated on a bench holding a sign that says boys will be boys, but the word boys is crossed out and replaced with good humans.
Gays Against Trump, Inequality, and Guns!
10 | WOMEN’S MARCH 2020 | THE CROWD ▫️ The strong support from LGBTTQQIAAP community. They are always represented at any political events. ▫️ This is one of my favorite events to cover and I photographed all four marches since president Trump was elected. Although, each year the crowd keeps shrinking and this year it was very short, but it was still amazing to see all these people, especially in the weather like this. ▫️ #WomensMarch2020 #WomensMarch #WomensMarchNYC #WomensMarchNYC2020
Marching For All The Black Women
Loving all these signs! 👏👏👏#WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/nU6bB7f0AW— Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 18, 2020
Trans Artist Performs Outside of The White House
Impeach NOW. My second performance of 'Make America Great Again', outside the Capitol building while the House has its final debates & impeachment vote tonight. This hat is porcelain and nail polish. . . . . #resist #impeach #impeach45 #rally #protest #art #sculpture #performance #makeamericagreatagain #maga #america #fineart #contemporary #clay #porcelain #goldluster #slipcast #shattered #ceramics #potteryispolitical #ceramicarts @ceramics_monthly
Las Tesis Again. This Time, Drumming
Marching along to the drumming of LASTESIS, Chilean Feminist Collective, and joining them in performing Un Violador en tu Camino at the White House was a powerful experience and the highlight of my 2020 Women’s March in DC. @lastesis #womensmarch2020 #womenrising2020 #dc #latergram #lastesis #unvioladorentucamino
A Marcher Reminds Us Of The Not-So-Long-Ago Past
Women and girls from different backgrounds, races, nationalities and socioeconomic status face gender discrimination. We all have an opportunity to end the inequalities of the past and present. Join us in making gender equality a reality for all. 📸 UN Women/Ryan Brown #womensmarch2020 #womensmarch
Bringing To Light The Higher Risks Associated With Minorities
Women's March on Philadelphia . . . #spicollective #thestreetphotographyhub #sonya6000 #sonyphoto #sonyimages #sonyalpha #march #womensmarch #philadelphia #philly #visitphilly #protest #womensmarchonphiladelphia #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment #floridaphotographer #igersfortmyers
From Texas, With Love
Drag QUEEN Brita Filter Battles Trump And The Cold
Disabled Women Unite!
Native Women Marched For The Many Missing And Murdered Women Of Their Communities
Native American and Indigenous contingency lead the 2020 Women’s March in Sacramento, California bringing awareness to the thousands of missing or murdered Native American and Indigenous people. Please see my video report of the Women’s March at YouTube https://youtu.be/EPYVJpMan28 #mmiw #womensmarchsac #womensmarch #womensmarch2020
"84% of Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime"
Native women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than other ethnicities. The majority of these murders are committed by non-Native people on Native-owned land. . Moreover, 84% of Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, and 56% of Native women are survivors of sexual violence, according to the DOJ. 96% of victims of rape or sexual assault are attacked by non-Native assailants. . Today, and all days, we say no more stolen sisters. Justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. . Photo: @graciella.morales . . . Image description: a photo from the Sacramento Women’s March of Native participants holding a protest sign that says no more stolen sisters. Hashtag M M I W.
While Some Were Bundled Up In The North, In L.A. The Sun And Outfits Were Shining
They Marched AND They Danced
The women of Sacramento marched, sang and danced their way to the Capitol this past Saturday at the 2020 @womensmarchsac. In 2017, tensions rose due to comments from President Trump considered by some to be misogynistic. On January 21, 2017, the day after his inauguration, people all across the United States gathered to march and kicked off annual Women's March protests that continue as Trump faces an impeachment trial and reelection campaign. Photos from @capradio_andrew . . . . #womensmarchsacramento #womensmarch2020 #womanpower #feminist #sacramentowomensmarch #womensmarchsac #sacramentowomen #photojournalism #blackgirlmagic #nativewomenrising #womensmarch #sacramentophotographer #sacramentophotography
Jewish Women Shouting Out Congresswoman Ilahn Omar
Martin Luther King III's Wife Andrea Spoke At The March
ARNDREA TODAY AT THE WOMEN’S MARCH — “The Beloved Community: a society based on justice, equal opportunity and love of one’s fellow human beings; where black mothers are not afraid for their children and the immigrant mother’s child is sleeping in a crib not a cage.” #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/6WNVbFDevh— Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) January 18, 2020
A Simple Yet Strong Message
Love is Love (that is true)... The Future is Female (that’s up to you)... Black Lives Matter (I totally agree)... Abolish Ice (to preserve some humanity)... . . ...but when we have to hold up signs to say “science is real”, isn’t that a bridge too far? Shouldn’t that be a given? . . While we still have the 1st Amendment, holding up Repeal and Replace Trump signs in front of one of his properties is still permitted. . . . Women’s March NYC 2020 . . . . . . - #womensmarch2020 #womensmarchnyc2020 #vote2020 #bethechange #womenstreetphotographers #shadowplay #lightandshadow #goandcapturethelight #nikonnofilter #bhportdev #what_i_saw_in_nyc #DevelopPortDev
Sticking To Inclusiveness, Let's Not Forget These Guys
Hi from the San Antonio #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/OJjumQO4TQ— Mohona Chowdhury (@_mohona) January 18, 2020
Header image courtesy of Amy Pethers
