20 Moments from the 2020 Women's March You Might Have Missed If Your Feminism Isn't Intersectional

Feminism

This past Saturday, in Washington, D.C. and other cities across the world, marked the fourth annual Women’s March, which began after Trump was elected as President in 2016. Crowds and coverage of the event were significantly smaller than the previous marches, which could have been because of the snow or, more likely, because of the criticism that the organization has faced with its lack of diversity. Speakers and leaders of the event have notably been mainly cis, white, middle-class women (such as Halsey, Gloria Steinem, and Nancy Pelosi). Recently, a few of the founding members stepped down from their positions due to accusations of antisemitism.

There was some change in mood, in regards to inclusivity this year, even with the smaller turn-outs. One woman, who was attending her first march, told NPR, “The Women's March has had a history of marginalizing certain people. They want their version of smashing patriarchy to look a certain way. I'm Black, I'm proud. This is my march as much as it is any other person's march.”

Chilean activist group Las Tesis chanted with others among the crowd outside the White House to the now-viral anthem “Un Violador En Tu Camino” (“A Rapist In Your Path”), while some shouted the section of impeachment from constitution due to Trump’s latest unfolding drama.

That said, marginalized women are still not fairly represented in the marches—despite them facing bigger threats than white women. Even scrolling through the top tagged photos, tweets and hashtags it shows that most of the coverage remains unbalanced. For this piece, I searched for photographed disabled women at the marches and found little (in the past, the march has been called out for their lack of accessibility). The three main issues the march focused on this year were: Climate Change, Reproductive Rights and Gun Violence. All of which will heavily affect Indigenous, Black, immigrant, low-income, LGBTQ+, and disabled women the most.

So, to celebrate the march, the diversity in signs and individuals that participated, and the resilience of those that braved the weather, here are some of the best moments in pictures:

LasTesis Marched

 
 
 
 
 
When women and femmes come together we are truly capable of anything. Today was so special. We danced, we sang, we marched, we laughed, we learned, we yelled from the top of our lungs in the name of justice for all because we know that we cannot be silent. . . We are humbled and honoured to share this day with every marcher, every volunteer and every staffer who braved the cold and snow. Every protesting veteran, every first-time marcher, every college student, every mother, every one who came out of curiosity, everyone who has simply had enough and everyone in-between. Make no mistake — you did this. Thank you.



 

 "If feminism isn't intersectional, it's not feminism."

 
 
 
 
 
"If your feminism isn't intersectional, it's not feminism. If you don't fight for ALL women, you fight for no women. None of us are equal until ALL of us are equal." Well said @theluzcollective! 👏🏼👏🏼⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I saw a @washingtonpost article⁣ entitled, "Why the Women's March is Struggling for Relevance," in which it describes the female-led event as disorganized and not as impactful or significant this time around. But I don't think that's necessarily true - we're still fighting for equality, inclusion, autonomy over our bodies, and an end to a cabinet hell-bent on taking our freedoms away. Thank you to everyone that came out this weekend and to those that continue to fight the good fight! #sisepuede



 

Starting 'Em Young

 

Gays Against Trump, Inequality, and Guns!

Marching For All The Black Women

Trans Artist Performs Outside of The White House

Las Tesis Again. This Time, Drumming

 

A Marcher Reminds Us Of The Not-So-Long-Ago Past

 

Bringing To Light The Higher Risks Associated With Minorities

 

From Texas, With Love

 
 
 
 
 
You're either for us or against us.



Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

 

Drag QUEEN Brita Filter Battles Trump And The Cold

 

Disabled Women Unite!

 

Native Women Marched For The Many Missing And Murdered Women Of Their Communities

 

"84% of Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime"

 
 
 
 
 
Native women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than other ethnicities. The majority of these murders are committed by non-Native people on Native-owned land. . Moreover, 84% of Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, and 56% of Native women are survivors of sexual violence, according to the DOJ. 96% of victims of rape or sexual assault are attacked by non-Native assailants. . Today, and all days, we say no more stolen sisters. Justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.



 

While Some Were Bundled Up In The North, In L.A. The Sun And Outfits Were Shining

 

They Marched AND They Danced

 
 
 
 
 
The women of Sacramento marched, sang and danced their way to the Capitol this past Saturday at the 2020 @womensmarchsac. In 2017, tensions rose due to comments from President Trump considered by some to be misogynistic. On January 21, 2017, the day after his inauguration, people all across the United States gathered to march and kicked off annual Women's March protests that continue as Trump faces an impeachment trial and reelection campaign.



 

Jewish Women Shouting Out Congresswoman Ilahn Omar

Martin Luther King III's Wife Andrea Spoke At The March

A Simple Yet Strong Message

 
 
 
 
 
Love is Love (that is true)... The Future is Female (that's up to you)... Black Lives Matter (I totally agree)... Abolish Ice (to preserve some humanity)... . . ...but when we have to hold up signs to say "science is real", isn't that a bridge too far? Shouldn't that be a given? . . While we still have the 1st Amendment, holding up Repeal and Replace Trump signs in front of one of his properties is still permitted. . . . Women's March NYC 2020



Sticking To Inclusiveness, Let's Not Forget These Guys

 

Header image courtesy of Amy Pethers

 

Mayzie is a recent graduate from Tenerife (yes, from that Ed Sheeran song) who is trying her hardest to live her best life in New York City. She's a messy Virgo who loves cats. Follow her barely ever updated Instagram @mayzie_caitlin or her website https://mayziecaitlinhopkins.com/
