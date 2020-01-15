Quantcast
Twitter Feud Between Republicans Reveals Rep. Matt Gaetz Created Sex Game For Points, Allegedly

Twitter Feud Between Republicans Reveals Rep. Matt Gaetz Created Sex Game For Points, Allegedly

Details
IN Feminism

gaetz d6eb3

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida began an online feud with State Rep. Chris Latvala yesterday, which prompted the resurfacing of a rumor that Gaetz had a sexual point system when he worked in the Florida House. It was first brought up by a reporter for the Miami Herald, Marc Caputo, in 2013 when he wrote a Tweet breaking down the rules of the supposed game: “Hey ladies! Source: young male FL Reps have point-system contest for having sex: 1=lobbyist 2=staff 3=other legislator 6=married legislator.”

Not much was heard about this rumor until now, despite Gaetz’s problematic behavior. He is, to put it lightly, a fellow brownnoser of President Trump and has condemned the media, democrats, and Nancy Pelosi for his impeachment. “This is not about the Ukraine. It’s about power. Donald Trump has it and House Democrats want it. And so with no crime, no victim, no evidence, no proof, no agenda for America, this impeachment charade marches on, following no rules and adhering to no sense of honor,” he said during the hearings in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also on Fox News, like all the time, talking about how wonderful and great the president is and once, in his home state, told a crowd with family members of the victims of Parkland at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, that guns weren’t the reason. Instead, he said, “the greatest driver of violence… was not the firearm, it’s the fact that we have an immigration system that allows people to come here violently.” Seems like a nice guy, right?

And, he was arrested for a DUI in 2008, while driving a vehicle registered under his father's name (though the case was dropped, with a lot of suspicion surrounding his father’s contacts being the reason behind that). Gaetz is a third-generation politician and his father, Don Gaetz, has a shady past involving fraud within the medical industry. In a piece titled “How Matt Gaetz Used Daddy’s Money To Become Trump’s Favorite Congressman,” written by Mother Jones, it says, “In the late 1970s, his father co-founded a nonprofit hospice company that successfully lobbied Congress to allow Medicare and Medicaid to cover its services. Once the public money started flowing, the nonprofit became a for-profit corporation, Vitas, that grew into the country’s largest hospice care provider.” In 2013, however, the Justice Department sued the company for having defrauded Medicare with false claims “for services never provided or for patients who weren’t terminally ill.”

More recently, he justified dating 21 year-olds and appearing on their social media accounts with “I’m not a monk.” With all that, it would seem this Gaetz’s guy isn’t so wholesome. But, of course, there’s more. It all began with a Tweet from Chris Latvala, whose family members haven’t exactly been friends with the Gaetz’s, who appeared next to activist Reverend Al Sharpton; the caption reading “It was an honor to meet @TheRevAl today. #FlaPol.” To which Gaetz replied with comments about Sharpton calling police “pigs” and Jews “diamond merchants” finishing with “So that is pretty disgusting.” What’s more disgusting is what Latvalta insinuated in his follow up Tweet to Gaetz: That he created a point-based game, where members of the Florida House could gain them by sleeping with “aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators.”

 

The argument swiftly descended into snide remarks about Gaetz’s DUI and Latvala's father’s resignation over sexual misconduct--Gaetz even said the word 'daddy'. There have been no other comments about these rumors, or whether an investigation will take place. It seems likely that, similarly to when it was mentioned before and Gaetz’s close connection to Trump, not much will follow.

 

header image screenshot courtesy of PBS

More on BUST

GOP Lawmaker Blames Wife For DUI: "You Know How Women Drive"

Following Republican Criticism, Ilhan Omar Opens Up About Her PTSD

Political Protest Ban At 2020 Olympics Will Not Silence Megan Rapinoe

Mayzie is a recent graduate from Tenerife (yes, from that Ed Sheeran song) who is trying her hardest to live her best life in New York City. She's a messy Virgo who loves cats. Follow her barely ever updated Instagram @mayzie_caitlin or her website https://mayziecaitlinhopkins.com/
Tags: Matt Gaetz , Chris Latvala , Trump , Politics , Twitter , Donald Trump , politics

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screenshot 2020 01 08 at 12.29.25 PM ea8de

This Nude Model Raised $1M for Australian Fire Relief, But Not Before IG Deleted Her Account

Bonnaroo Piece 377cd

Lizzo Will Make History Headlining Bonnaroo This Year

Olympics Piece 1fa66

Political Protest Ban at 2020 Olympics Will Not Silence Megan Rapinoe

4D7A7475 ca34b

Watch 100 women protest at Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

gracefrankie b334f

Week Of Women: January 10-16, 2020

Screen Shot 2020 01 10 at 12.40.44 PM 6fc18

Following Republican Criticism, Ilhan Omar Opens Up About Her PTSD

f1BuU0wY f1acb

6 New Books Perfect For The Coldest Winter Months

IMG 1606 1ee38

Alice Smith Wants You To Trust Yourself: BUST Interview

25944269095 8fde1e008a o 9b412

GOP Lawmaker Blames Wife For DUI: "You know how women drive"

AbortionClinic 8e4d4

Google Maps Could Be Leading Women To Fake Abortion Clinics, But, Yelp Is Here To Save The Day

Upcoming Events

Sex Lit: Stoya's Book Club at the Gemini & Scorpio Loft with Rachel Kramer Bussel
Sun Jan 19 @ 3:00PM - 06:00PM
Symposium on Women in the Book Arts Keynote
Tue Jan 21 @ 9:30AM - 04:00PM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Sat Mar 21 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button