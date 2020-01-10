Quantcast
Watch 100 women protest at Harvey Weintsein Rape Trial

Watch 100 women protest at Harvey Weintsein Rape Trial

Today we attended an amazing action in NYC that was organized by activists Amber Tamblyn, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Paola Mendoza, Nelini Stamp and Yara Travieso. About 100 women met in the morning in front of 100 Court Street, the courthouse where the Harvey Weinstein case is taking place. We wore black eye masks and chanted the lyrics to the protest song created in Chile by the activist women of @Lastesis, and then the group headed uptown on the subway to protest some more in front of Trump Tower.

We were proud to stand in sisterhood with these inspiring women.

The organizers, from left:  Nelini Stamp, Amber Tamblyn, Yara Travieso, Paola Mendoza, and Sarah Sophie Flicker

 

Video and Photos by Kristen Blush and Liz Chancey.

Callie even got her craft on and made a Rose McGowan necklace :-)

Below are the lyrics, learn them, for I’m sure there will be more of this in 2020, the fight continues.

“Un Violador En Tu Camino”

Original Spanish Text By Las Tesis

“A Rapist In Your Path” 

Patriarchy is our judge⁣

That imprisons us at birth⁣. And our punishment⁣

Is the violence you can see.⁣⁣

It's femicide.⁣

Impunity for my killer.⁣

It’s our disappearances.⁣

It’s rape.⁣

And it's not my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed.⁣

And it's not my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed.⁣

And it's not my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed.⁣

And it's n ooo t my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed.⁣

And the rapist WAS you.⁣

And the rapist IS you.⁣

Its the cops,⁣

It’s The judges,⁣

It’s The system,⁣

It’s The president.⁣

This oppressive state is a macho rapist.⁣

This oppressive state is a macho rapist.⁣

Violador eres tú.⁣

El violador eres tú.⁣

El violador eres tú.⁣

El violador eres tú.

 


