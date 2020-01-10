Quantcast
Following Republican Criticism, Ilhan Omar Opens Up About Her PTSD

Following Republican Criticism, Ilhan Omar Opens Up About Her PTSD

Details
IN Feminism

Screen Shot 2020 01 10 at 12.40.44 PM 6fc18

Another day, another gaggle of Republicans revealing themselves to be the true “sensitive snowflakes.” In response to escalating military action against Iran, Rep. Ilhan Omar cited her childhood experience as a refugee as a motivating factor to her anti-war stance. 

"I feel ill a little bit because of everything that is taking place and I think every time I hear conversations around war, I find myself being stricken with PTSD," she said at a recent news conference. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Omar fled war-torn Somalia with her family when she was only 8 years old, spending four years in a refugee camp before being settled in the United States. However, this apparently was not good enough for some critics. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana took to Twitter, calling Omar’s remarks “a disgrace.”

Veterans are not the only people who can experience PTSD. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is defined by the American Psychiatric Association as “a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, rape or other violent personal assault.” Furthermore, research into the link between racism and PTSD shows that the daily lived experience of racist aggressions, both micro and macro, can have lasting damage on a person's psyche, making it especially heinous that Omar's critics refuse to take a Black woman at her word. 

Omar responded to Banks' comments on Twitter. "The trauma of war is not only felt by the soldier on the battlefield," she wrote. "It is felt by the child huddled under the bed as bombs go off outside her window."

 

 

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

As the only current member of Congress to experience war as a civilian, Ilhan Omar is uniquely placed to understand the horrors of war. To discount that experience in order to justify your own bloodlust for carnage and destruction is the real disgrace, Jim Banks. 

Republicans might try to use Quasem Soleimani being a bad guy as the continuing rationale for endless war, but as Omar points out: “If we are only focused on killing the monsters of the world, we forget the children, the elderly, the people with disabilities who are going to be caught in the crossfire... who, if they survive, become the walking dead like myself."

Header photo via YouTube

More from BUST

Ilhan Omar’s Response To Trump's Racism Shows She Isn't Going Anywhere

Why Trump Attacking Ilhan Omar Is An Issue For All Women Of Color In Congress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Urges Nancy Pelosi To Respect Newly Elected Women Of Color

 

 

Emma Davey is a blog editor for BUST. She recently earned a B.A. in politics and gender, sexuality, and feminist studies from Oberlin College. She is originally from Houston and worships Beyoncé accordingly. You can follow her on Twitter @navel_gazerr if you want to hear her rant about things. 
Tags: Ilhan Omar , Jim Banks , Laura Ingraham , Congress , Iran , Trump , mental health

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screenshot 2020 01 08 at 12.29.25 PM ea8de

This Nude Model Raised $1M for Australian Fire Relief, But Not Before IG Deleted Her Account

14791625582 a49648758b c 442cc

Patti Smith Pens A Poem For Greta Thunberg On Her 17th Birthday

25450692055 b966d85e53 b b0a21

Massachusetts Could Be Eliminating This Massive Barrier To Abortion Access

awkwafina 08585

The Top Feminist Moments From The 77th Golden Globes

4D7A7475 ca34b

Watch 100 women protest at Harvey Weintsein Rape Trial

Untitled design 2 3a3e0

What New Generations Can Learn From Elizabeth Wurtzel's Legacy

gracefrankie b334f

Week Of Women: January 10-16, 2020

jaquira 65ee7

Jaquira Díaz On "Ordinary Girls," Home, And Telling Her Story: BUST Interview

Julian Castro by Gage Skidmore 2a8d7

Julián Castro Ends Campaign And Endorses Elizabeth Warren

25944269095 8fde1e008a o 9b412

GOP Lawmaker Blames Wife For DUI: "You know how women drive"

Upcoming Events

Sex Lit: Stoya's Book Club at the Gemini & Scorpio Loft with Rachel Kramer Bussel
Sun Jan 19 @ 3:00PM - 06:00PM
Symposium on Women in the Book Arts Keynote
Tue Jan 21 @ 9:30AM - 04:00PM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Sat Mar 21 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button