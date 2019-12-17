NYC Coalition to Impeach and Remove Trump March Tonight!

Rain or shine – the NYC Coalition to Impeach and Remove is convening for a demonstration in Times Square, tonight, Tuesday December 17th, at 5:30pm.

The main message is that Donald Trump must be impeached and must be removed from office.

There are more than 600 demonstrations that are planned nationwide, and the more support the better! Because indifference is just as, if perhaps not worse, than being on the opposition.

If you're in NYC, here’s where to go: Times Square at 46th Street at the George Cohan statue. And from there on outward there will be a rally and march.

Here are some important details from the NYC Coalition about the march:

1) Gathering place. We will begin gathering at 5:30 PM at the George Cohan statue at 46th Street in Times Square and radiate out from there. Do not expect a speaking program- this is a rally and march. Come ready to lead and participate in chants with your fellow demonstrators!

2) March. We will march south. Crowd size and a number of other factors will determine our exact route, but our final destination is Union Square- a historically important destination with a long history of political protest, labor union rallies and perhaps most notably for the large 1861 gathering in support of the Union and defense of the United States Constitution.

3) Weather. As you can tell, right now there is a strong chance of wet weather; however the rain may let up by the time we gather. Please be prepared. Bring ponchos, umbrellas, hand warmers, whatever you need to get through the evening. We will not be deterred due to bad weather.

4) Timing. There is a chance the full House vote on impeachment might move a day or so depending on debate- we cannot predict the machinations of Congress. But our action will not move. We are on for this afternoon- come rain or shine.

5) Mood. This is a somber occasion- our conduct should reflect that. Do not engage if we encounter hecklers or counterprotestors- they are there to distract us. This is a serious moment for our democracy- a lot is on the line. We must communicate that in our actions.

6) Signs and hashtags. We will have a limited number of signs available- bring your own! And be prepared to share on social media using the hashtags #NotAboveTheLaw and #impeachmenteve.

Important: Do not engage if there are hecklers or counter protestors, as this is a somber occasion, and conduct should reflect that.

Please do bring your own signs, as there are limited available. Do whatever you can to show up! Even if that means you might have to wear a raincoat and have an umbrella – you’ll be surrounded by supporters!

For social media representation: #NotAboveTheLaw and #impeachmenteve.

To register, go here. And please find the Facebook event here.

