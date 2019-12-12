Quantcast
Women Are Still Being Forced Into Menstruation Huts In This Part Of Nepal

Women Are Still Being Forced Into Menstruation Huts In This Part Of Nepal

Details
IN Feminism

woman 1386090 1280 554c4

A recent study published in the journal Sexual and Reproductive Health Matters has found that nearly 8 out of 10 women in mid-Western Nepal still sleep in designated “menstruation huts,” despite the practice being banned last year. The huts are small and cramped; they have no windows and only a small door. The practice is known as “Chhaupadi” and requires that menstruating women and girls separate themselves from their communities due to their periods being “unclean.” During this time, “women are banned from touching people and certain foods as well as entering temples, using communal water sources or kitchen utensils.” 

The study, which surveyed 400 girls from the Karnali province, “found that 77% of the girls surveyed practiced Chhaupadi.” Even among wealthier girls, 66% of girls in the top fifth wealth bracket still did,” CNN reports. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The practice was outlawed last year after numerous high profile deaths of women during their confinement, having been suffocated or bitten by a snake. This year, there have been at least four deaths, including a 17-year old girl who died from smoke inhalation after lighting a fire to keep warm.There are also numerous reports of sexual assault. According to CNN,  “Under the law, anyone who forces a woman into a menstrual hut will be sentenced to three months in prison or fined the equivalent of $30.” 

However, the reality is that the law has been difficult to enforce, with some claiming that local police have been slow to take action. The practice of “Chhaupadi” is centuries old and is deeply ingrained in some communities. Menstruation is still taboo and many girls find themselves psychologically isolated — even those who are not forced to spend time in a hut.

Header photo: lanur/Pixabay 

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Nepal Woman Dies From Suffocation In Banned Menstruation Hut

A California Attorney Is Fighting Local Jails That Withhold Menstrual Products

Maine Republican Politician Voted Against Free Menstrual Supplies In Prisons Because “It’s Not A Country Club”

Emma Davey is a blog editor for BUST. She recently earned a B.A. in politics and gender, sexuality, and feminist studies from Oberlin College. She is originally from Houston and worships Beyoncé accordingly. You can follow her on Twitter @navel_gazerr if you want to hear her rant about things. 
Tags: menstruation , Nepal , menstrual huts , chhaupadi

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

16256898279 0c6630a98e c 07dd9

Sanna Marin Becomes World's Youngest Prime Minister In Finland

Sorels2 aafc4

The Sorels' "She's In The Gang" Video Just Might Recruit You

goldenglobes d1c31

Not One Woman Director Was Nominated For A Golden Globe (Again)

maiselhead aab1e

Week Of Women: December 6-12, 2019

sawyerrose bea3e

“For Neither Love Nor Money”: Artist Sawyer Rose Shines A Light On Women’s Invisible Labor

vfEHk O4 cad69

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" Is An Exquisite Look At Love, Art, And Intimacy

28U3g8oM 3022c

"In Fabric" Sews Together Beauty, Fashion, And Horror

Screen Shot 2019 12 06 at 2.06.57 PM 345fb

Join Manic Panic's Tish & Snooky at The Bust Craftacular This Weekend!

Bust CitrusGarland 46156 1f9e8

Deck Your Halls With This Easy Dried Citrus Garland DIY

Screen Shot 2019 12 11 at 12.40.44 PM 7e304

Alicia Keys’ All-Women Episode of "The Late Late Show" Should Get Its Own Season

Upcoming Events

Show and Tell: A New Trestle Artist Talk Series!
Thu Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 08:30PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button