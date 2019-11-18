Quantcast
Pose' Star MJ Rodriguez Slays As First Trans Afro-Latina Face For Olay Body

Details
IN Feminism

MJ Rodriguez Vogue Video 7876c

MJ Rodriguez is finally getting the star treatment she deserves! The actress and activist teamed up with Olay Body as a Beauty Ambassador for their 14 Day Skin Transformation Campaign. Rodriguez showed her journey to healthy glowing skin via her instagram page in preparation for the 5th annual Diversity Summit in D.C. on November 8th, where she was the keynote speaker.

 

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WOW! TODAY IS FINALLY THE DAY... I’m down here in Washington D.C. Speaking on the importance of diversity, inclusion and equality! I am feeling all types of confident for my speech at the Diversity Summit thanks to my friends at @Olay Body. This is officially my first ever beauty campaign -- I am so thankful to have the opportunity to show other trans women of color everywhere that they are seen and that they are worthy. Today marks the final day of my 14 Day Skin Transformation where I didn’t have to use anything but @Olay Body Ultra Moisture with Shea Butter to get this gorgeous smooth skin, IN ONLY TWO WEEEEKKKSSSS. After today I’m stepping forward into the future with confidence and I am loving my soft and moisturized skin x​oxox #OlayBodyPartner #fearlessmoment

A post shared by Mj Rodriguez (@mjrodriguez7) on

 

This is the first major beauty campaign for the breakout star of FX’s critically acclaimed show Pose, in which she plays Blanca—the stern, but loving house mother set in the ’80s queer ballroom scene of New York. Rodriguez has always proven herself as a very capable fashionista. She herself was an alum of the ballroom scene when she was first transitioning as a teen. Since then, she has graced red carpets, runways, and magazine covers a plenty! This campaign is long overdue, but it will hopefully be the first of many for the budding cultural icon.

Rodriguez’s visibility in this campaign and others will be a milestone for trans and queer entertainers across the globe, shining a light on the concerns of the community. Through this representation, a new generation of young people will now know they should feel comfortable and beautiful in their own skin no matter their gender, race, sexual orientation, size, or shape. “A lot of girls like myself—trans women—we don’t get the opportunity to have open dialogue, let alone be in partnership with organizations like this,” she said in a statement to The Cut. “I’m just focusing on amplifying my voice, trying to get it out there as much as possible.” We'’e excited to see what comes next for Rodriguez as she ascends in her career and uses her platform for good.

Header Screenshot Photo from Vogue via Youtube

The Signs As "Pose" Characters 

Megan Rapinoe, Margaret Atwood, Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi, Charlize Theron, And More, Speak Truth To Power At Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards

The Creation of the LGB Alliance Disregards the History of Trans Activism Within Prominent LGBTQ+ Movements

Stephanie Tinsley is a Brooklyn based writer and filmmaker originally from Chicago, Illinois. She currently studies Film & TV at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. She spends her free time watching The Real Housewives and fighting with film boys on the internet. 

@madamebruja on Twitter
Tags: MJ Rodriguez , Pose , Olay , Beauty , Trans women , #TransIsBeautiful , feminism

