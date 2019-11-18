"Pose" Star MJ Rodriguez Slays As First Trans Afro-Latina Face For Olay Body

MJ Rodriguez is finally getting the star treatment she deserves! The actress and activist teamed up with Olay Body as a Beauty Ambassador for their 14 Day Skin Transformation Campaign. Rodriguez showed her journey to healthy glowing skin via her instagram page in preparation for the 5th annual Diversity Summit in D.C. on November 8th, where she was the keynote speaker.

This is the first major beauty campaign for the breakout star of FX’s critically acclaimed show Pose, in which she plays Blanca—the stern, but loving house mother set in the ’80s queer ballroom scene of New York. Rodriguez has always proven herself as a very capable fashionista. She herself was an alum of the ballroom scene when she was first transitioning as a teen. Since then, she has graced red carpets, runways, and magazine covers a plenty! This campaign is long overdue, but it will hopefully be the first of many for the budding cultural icon.

Rodriguez’s visibility in this campaign and others will be a milestone for trans and queer entertainers across the globe, shining a light on the concerns of the community. Through this representation, a new generation of young people will now know they should feel comfortable and beautiful in their own skin no matter their gender, race, sexual orientation, size, or shape. “A lot of girls like myself—trans women—we don’t get the opportunity to have open dialogue, let alone be in partnership with organizations like this,” she said in a statement to The Cut. “I’m just focusing on amplifying my voice, trying to get it out there as much as possible.” We'’e excited to see what comes next for Rodriguez as she ascends in her career and uses her platform for good.

