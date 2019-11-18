It's #NationalPrincessDay And Here Are Our Favs

It's #NationalPrincessDay and we here at BUST just wanted to share some of our faves with you.

King Princess

*swoons* ―Lydia, Digital Editor

Shuri from Black Panther

"Shuri is adorable, badass, smart, and funny. There's literally nothing not to love about her." ―Sophie, Blog Editor intern

Princess Leia

"Two word: Space Buns." ―Meredith, Senior Designer

Cinderella, but only played by Brandy

"The first black Disney princess. Her fairy godmother was Whitney Houston, her step-mother was Bernadette Peters, and her mother-in-law was Whoopi Goldberg, so she came from a powerhouse family of ladies. Not to mention she had magical pipes to back it up." ―Stephanie, intern

Starfire

"A cool alien princess and a member of Teen Titans, my favorite animated superhero series as a kid. Also, she and I have similar names, so I feel like we’re definitely connected in some way (let me dream, please)." ―Safire, intern

Princess Fiona

"A queen. She saves herself and others in the end, and chooses her personality over her looks." ―Kerry, intern

Princess Nokia

―Callie, Associate Editor

Blue Ivy

"Because, because. Also, she's never seen a ceiling in her whole life. No one else could ever." ―Bry'onna, Digital Editor

