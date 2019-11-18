Quantcast
It's #NationalPrincessDay And Here Are Our Favs

leia 4d1c8

It's #NationalPrincessDay and we here at BUST just wanted to share some of our faves with you.

 

King Princess

via GIPHY

*swoons* ―Lydia, Digital Editor

 

 

Shuri from Black Panther

via GIPHY

"Shuri is adorable, badass, smart, and funny. There's literally nothing not to love about her."  ―Sophie, Blog Editor intern

 

 

Princess Leia

via GIPHY

"Two word: Space Buns."  ―Meredith, Senior Designer

 

 

Cinderella, but only played by Brandy

via GIPHY

"The first black Disney princess. Her fairy godmother was Whitney Houston, her step-mother was Bernadette Peters, and her mother-in-law was Whoopi Goldberg, so she came from a powerhouse family of ladies. Not to mention she had magical pipes to back it up."  ―Stephanie, intern

 

 

Starfire

via GIPHY

"A cool alien princess and a member of Teen Titans, my favorite animated superhero series as a kid. Also, she and I have similar names, so I feel like we’re definitely connected in some way (let me dream, please)."  ―Safire, intern

 

 

Princess Fiona

via GIPHY

"A queen. She saves herself and others in the end, and chooses her personality over her looks." ―Kerry, intern

 

 

Princess Nokia

via GIPHY 

―Callie, Associate Editor

 

 

Blue Ivy

via GIPHY

"Because, because. Also, she's never seen a ceiling in her whole life. No one else could ever."  ―Bry'onna, Digital Editor

 

 

