It's #NationalPrincessDay And Here Are Our Favs

It's #NationalPrincessDay and we here at BUST just wanted to share some of our faves with you.
King Princess
*swoons* ―Lydia, Digital Editor
Shuri from Black Panther
"Shuri is adorable, badass, smart, and funny. There's literally nothing not to love about her." ―Sophie, Blog Editor intern
Princess Leia
"Two word: Space Buns." ―Meredith, Senior Designer
Cinderella, but only played by Brandy
"The first black Disney princess. Her fairy godmother was Whitney Houston, her step-mother was Bernadette Peters, and her mother-in-law was Whoopi Goldberg, so she came from a powerhouse family of ladies. Not to mention she had magical pipes to back it up." ―Stephanie, intern
Starfire
"A cool alien princess and a member of Teen Titans, my favorite animated superhero series as a kid. Also, she and I have similar names, so I feel like we’re definitely connected in some way (let me dream, please)." ―Safire, intern
Princess Fiona
"A queen. She saves herself and others in the end, and chooses her personality over her looks." ―Kerry, intern
Princess Nokia
―Callie, Associate Editor
Blue Ivy
"Because, because. Also, she's never seen a ceiling in her whole life. No one else could ever." ―Bry'onna, Digital Editor
