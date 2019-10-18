Quantcast
Workplace Sexism Doesn’t Stop Even When Women Have Made It To The Corner Office

Workplace Sexism Doesn’t Stop Even When Women Have Made It To The Corner Office

Details
IN Feminism

 Women Jumping fe149

A recent study conducted by Martin Abel, a professor of economics at Middlebury College, explores the different reactions from individuals when receiving critical performance feedback from a female boss as opposed to a male boss. Researchers hired 2,700 workers online to transcribe receipts and randomly assigned a male or female name to a manager as well as which employees would receive performance feedback.

In his article for Fast Company, Abel wrote that “results show that both women and men react more negatively to criticism if it comes from a woman.” Participants’ responses to criticism from a woman resulted in an increased reduction in job satisfaction in contrast to criticism from a man. Moreover, employees reported to be more disinterested in working for the company in the future if they received criticism from a female boss. So what does this mean for women who hold or are working to hold leadership positions?

ADVERTISEMENT

Abel hypothesizes, “If using feedback is more likely to backfire for women in positions of power, they may adopt less effective management strategies or become altogether less interested in holding leadership positions.” Discrimination in promotion for upper management is more difficult to study, as those interactions are harder for researchers to observe. Many studies on gender discrimination in the workplace are focused on hiring for entry-level positions. Current studies do not show clear evidence of gender discrimination against upper-level job applicants.

Abel argues that reasons as to why employees are less likely to respond well to criticism from a women can’t simply be attributed to women in upper management being ignored. The workers hired for the study actually spent more time reading and thinking about feedback from female bosses. Abel also contends that implicit biases, such as subconsciously associating men with work and women with family, don’t necessarily determine whether employees discriminate against female bosses.

Researchers found that “what seems to drive the results are gendered expectations of management styles.” Other studies have illustrated that employees are three times more likely to associate giving praise with female bosses and two times more likely to associate giving criticism with male bosses. A breach of such expectations results in negative reactions. So where do we go from here?

Some companies have hired “feedback coaches” in an effort to refocus employees’ attention on the content of the feedback as opposed to the individual providing it. Abel concludes that his study found discrimination against female bosses is “lower among younger workers and disappears for those in their 20s.”

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

He wrote, “Though younger employees may discriminate more as they age, it could be that this is a generational shift.”

Header photo cropped for size courtesy of FotografieLink via Pixabay

More from BUST

Mall Jewelry Stores Have Been A Diamond Mine Of Pay Discrimination And Sexual Harassment 

If Hasbro Wants To Promote Female Empowerment With Ms. Monopoly, They Should Look At The Game's Origins

Experts Explain How "Affinity Bias" Works Against Women At Work No Matter How Hard They Try

Hi there! I’m a comedian, writer and actress living in New York City. I’m the only person to have a subscription to Nickelodeon Magazine without access to the Nickelodeon channel. My favorite movie is George Of The Jungle. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @stonecoldvolpe and check out my website francescavolpe.com for more of my writing and silly videos! 
Tags: women , leadership , workplace , discrimination , research

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Jane Fonda Cannes 2015 790a2

Jane Fonda Arrested For Protesting Climate Change

46438132055 9fd48ee73d c 8b741

The Conservative Backlash Against AOC's Haircut Highlights A Massive Double Standard

pharrell williams cdc41

Is Pharrell's New Masculinity Just Repackaged Misogyny?

ellenbush2 2944d

Can We Talk About Ellen and George Bush's Friendship?

kimgordonairbnb 268b8

Week Of Women: October 11-18, 2019

43830815315 dc4b5a9baf o 02bcd

Nancy Pelosi Had The Most Beautiful Response To Trump's "Meltdown" Comment

consent 86733

How To Teach Children About Consent

Navajo Nation a71a7

High Uranium Levels Found in Women from Navajo Nation

bodega c1a31

Alt-Rock Group Bodega Wants To Boost Our Spirits

Screen Shot 2019 07 25 at 1.36.19 PM bbf4e e3208

Protesters Call For More Focus On Violence Against Trans Women Of Color At CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall

Upcoming Events

Breathwork: Living in Love (NYC)
Fri Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
Dancorism (NYC)
Sat Oct 26 @ 1:30PM - 03:00PM
Halloween Ball: Shangela VS. Miss Vanjie (NYC)
Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 12:00AM
CUTTING EDGE: NEW STORIES OF MYSTERY AND CRIME BY WOMEN WRITERS
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM -
Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit
Fri Nov 15 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button