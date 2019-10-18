Quantcast
NASA's Historic All-Female Spacewalk Happened Today

NASA's Historic All-Female Spacewalk Happened Today

Details
IN Feminism

nasapic 468f1

Prepare to nerd out! For the first time in NASA’s history, an all-female spacewalk took place this morning. Flight engineers Christina Koch and Jessica Meir were the power duo who journeyed out into space together at 7:50am EDT this morning in the first of a series of trips to replace and repair a failed power controller, also known as the battery charge-discharge unit (BCDU), on the exterior of the International Space Station.

The historic spacewalk was meant to happen this past March, but the mission was cancelled after the program failed to make two properly sized spacesuits in time for Koch and fellow NASA astronaut Anne McClain. The agency faced major backlash for the lack of inclusivity in their space gear, especially for their female engineers. Their response was to begin working on a new line of body inclusive spacesuits for their 2024 Artemis lunar exploration program, where they plan to put their first female astronaut on the moon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This moment has been a long time coming for women in the space program. To put this into context, only 15 women have ever been on a spacewalk and, before today, they had all been accompanied by male astronauts. The number of female astronauts in the agency has increased significantly in recent years. Koch and Meir’s 2013 class, for example, graduated into the program with 50 percent of the astronaut candidates being female. This is a considerable sign of progress, since just two years ago it was reported only 15% of NASA’s planetary mission teams were women.

The agency plans to do more to encourage young women to enter STEM fields. In an interview, Koch said of the importance of this mission, “In the past, women haven’t always been at the table. It’s wonderful to be contributing to the space program at a time when all contributions are being accepted, when everyone has a role. That can lead in turn to increased chance for success. There are a lot of people who derive motivation from inspiring stories of people who look like them, and I think it’s an important story to tell.” We can’t wait to see the diversity of astronauts increase in the missions to come. First the moon, then the world!

To watch the historic spacewalk, click here.

Header photo courtesy of NASA via nasa.gov 

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

NASA Will Finally Make Their Space Suits More Size-Inclusive

Space Crimes Are A Thing Now? And This Woman Is The First Alleged Perp

American Girl Doll’s 2018 “Girl Of The Year” Is An 11-Year-Old Aspiring Astronaut

 

Stephanie Tinsley is a Brooklyn based writer and filmmaker originally from Chicago, Illinois. She currently studies Film & TV at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. She spends her free time watching The Real Housewives and fighting with film boys on the internet. 

@madamebruja on Twitter
Tags: NASA , STEM , Women in STEM , astronauts , spacewalk , Christina Koch , Jessica Meir , science

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Jane Fonda Cannes 2015 790a2

Jane Fonda Arrested For Protesting Climate Change

46438132055 9fd48ee73d c 8b741

The Conservative Backlash Against AOC's Haircut Highlights A Massive Double Standard

pharrell williams cdc41

Is Pharrell's New Masculinity Just Repackaged Misogyny?

ellenbush2 2944d

Can We Talk About Ellen and George Bush's Friendship?

kimgordonairbnb 268b8

Week Of Women: October 11-18, 2019

43830815315 dc4b5a9baf o 02bcd

Nancy Pelosi Had The Most Beautiful Response To Trump's "Meltdown" Comment

consent 86733

How To Teach Children About Consent

Navajo Nation a71a7

High Uranium Levels Found in Women from Navajo Nation

bodega c1a31

Alt-Rock Group Bodega Wants To Boost Our Spirits

Screen Shot 2019 07 25 at 1.36.19 PM bbf4e e3208

Protesters Call For More Focus On Violence Against Trans Women Of Color At CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall

Upcoming Events

Breathwork: Living in Love (NYC)
Fri Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
Dancorism (NYC)
Sat Oct 26 @ 1:30PM - 03:00PM
Halloween Ball: Shangela VS. Miss Vanjie (NYC)
Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 12:00AM
CUTTING EDGE: NEW STORIES OF MYSTERY AND CRIME BY WOMEN WRITERS
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM -
Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit
Fri Nov 15 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button