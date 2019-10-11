Quantcast
High Uranium Levels Found in Women from Navajo Nation

High Uranium Levels Found in Women from Navajo Nation

Details
IN Feminism

Navajo Nation a71a7 

A federally funded study conducted by the University of New Mexico found that hundreds of Navajo women have dangerously high levels of uranium in their bodies. The study is extremely concerning considering the abandoned uranium mines (AUM), that are likely responsible for this poisoning, have been closed since 1986. Yet, the effects of this operation continue to place people dwelling within the Navajo nation at serious risk.

Uranium is a natural metal found commonly in the Earth in small particles. But radiation from high deposits of the metal and large quantities found in the air, soil, crops, and water supply have many negative health effects on those who come in contact with these AUMs everyday. Human contact with high levels of uranium and uranium-radiation are linked with high blood pressure, kidney disease, autoimmune disease, lung cancer, bone cancer, and reproductive dysfunction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the nearly 800 Navajo women who participated in the study, over a quarter tested positive for high uranium levels. A group of babies within the Navajo tribe tested positive for high levels of uranium as well. To be clear, this is an act of environmental racism and misogyny and (surprise, surprise) it’s all the U.S. government’s fault. How do we know this? Well, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the Cold War...

When the United States began investing in nuclear power towards the close of the war, they needed as much metal as they could find to begin building fancy new death machines to use against potential enemy foreign powers. Uranium was one of these important natural resources. Mining companies scrambled to meet this demand and began drilling away for precious uranium, but they couldn’t just drill anywhere: they had to choose a plot of land rich with resources and remote enough from the general white population so their work could go uninterrupted. So, they chose the Navajo Nation.

According to The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, over 500 uranium mines were built on the land. Between the years of 1944 and 1986 when the uranium mines on the Navajo Nation were active, nearly 30 million tons of uranium were extracted from the land to use for various reasons. The military used the metal to build military shielding, weapons, planes, helicopters, and also to fuel nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants. All the military’s favorite things (cue The Sound Of Music song and dance no.).

Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico, along with fellow Democrats from her home state, are pushing Congress to draft legislation which would expand restitution to indigenous communities, within New Mexico, who are being directly affected by the painful legacy of our country’s atomic experiments. Haaland knows the effects of uranium exposure first hand.

She opened up about her close relative's hearing loss due to uranium exposure while speaking at the Indian Affairs committee oversight hearing this past Tuesday. “We all deserve to live healthy lives free from the impacts of harmful radiation, but the legacy of uranium mining in Indian Country puts our communities at risk."Haaland assured her constituents she was committed to using her power as a legislator to reverse the damage that has been done unto indigenous communities by the hands of the U.S. government in New Mexico and across the country. 

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Header photo courtesy of Donovan Shortey via www.navajophotography.com 

More from BUST

7 Teen Activists of Color You Need To Know Who Are Leading The Fight Against Climate Change

Native Women's Equal Pay Day Raises Awareness About More Than Just Pay Inequity

100 Indigenous Women Are Suing The Canadian Government Over Forced Sterilization

Stephanie Tinsley is a Brooklyn based writer and filmmaker originally from Chicago, Illinois. She currently studies Film & TV at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. She spends her free time watching The Real Housewives and fighting with film boys on the internet. 

@madamebruja on Twitter
Tags: Navajo , uranium , New Mexico , Deb Haaland , indigenous , environmental racism , EPA , feminism

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

800px James Franco 2012 58adc

Two Women Sue James Franco and His Acting School Over Sexual Exploitation

Simone Biles e950c

Simone Biles Was Penalized For Being Too Good At Gymnastics

fatphobiahead 2dcc1

The Racist Origins Of Fatphobia

1 a4f4f

Matt Lauer Accused Of Raping Former NBC Colleague In Ronan Farrow’s New Book

pexels photo 313690 5c328

Self-Promotion Gender-Gap: Women Are More Likely To Negatively Assess Their Own Work Performance

Candlelight Vigil April 2 2019 105 e225d

Be Savvy About Rideshare Safety With #WhatsMyName

lisaprank 3701d

Pop-Punk Princess Lisa Prank Returns On "Perfect Love Song"

Screen Shot 2019-10-04 at 12.31.10 AM.png

Netflix's "Unbelievable" Is Worth The Watch

46438132055 9fd48ee73d c 8b741

The Conservative Backlash Against AOC's Haircut Highlights A Massive Double Standard

Staceyann Chin Pic f6577

Fiery Feminist Writer Staceyann Chin Makes The Personal Political On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Upcoming Events

Fair Fight Debate Night (NYC)
Tue Oct 15 @ 7:00PM -
Feminist Buzzkills of Comedy (NYC)
Tue Oct 15 @ 8:00PM -
Cone of Shame x Animal Haven (NYC)
Wed Oct 16 @ 4:00PM - 07:00PM
Breathwork: Living in Love (NYC)
Fri Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
Dancorism (NYC)
Sat Oct 26 @ 1:30PM - 03:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button