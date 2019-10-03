Quantcast
Allyson Felix Broke Usain Bolt's Record – Just 10 Months After Giving Birth

Allyson Felix Broke Usain Bolt's Record – Just 10 Months After Giving Birth

Details
IN Feminism

Allyson_Felix.jpeg

American track and field sprinter Allyson Felix was previously the only runner tied with Usain Bolt in holding the most medals – but Felix just broke that tie with her 12th gold medal, only 10 months after having given birth. Felix won the medal on September 29 at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar in the mixed – gender 4x400 meters relay.  

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

And it isn't only amazing that Felix just set a new world record for most gold medals and gave birth less than a year ago through an emergency C-section. What just might make Felix’s win all the more righteous is that she was going through intense sponsorship contract negotiations with Nike, who wouldn’t agree not to financially punish her if she wasn’t able to perform at her best after giving birth. In a New York Times op-ed, Felix wrote, “I’ve been one of Nike’s most widely marketed athletes. If I can’t secure maternity protections, who can? We shouldn’t have to rely on companies to do the right thing. Our families depend on it.” Ultimately, Felix made a victory for mothers in determining for herself what she could and couldn’t do, albeit the hard way – without being insured by any company.

Felix is now sponsored by Athleta, and is the brand's first sponsorship, according to its parent company Gap, Inc. And her story changed minds, too: after Felix’s Times piece, Nike changed its policy to ensure that female athletes will not be "adversely impacted financially for pregnancy."

Of the change in rule, Felix told People, “I think it’s just the power of the collective. The more voices that come together creates change. I felt like even though it was a little scary for me just to join the conversation and to have something to add, I think that there was power in those stories.”

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Erik van Leeuwen

More from BUST

This High School Student Swimmer Was Disqualified From A Meet — Because Of Her Body

Serena Williams Reflects On Anger And Sexist Double Standards In A Personal Essay

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Faces Sexist Expectations Of “Sportsmanship”

 

Joline is from both New York City and Paris and grew up bi - cultural and bilingual. She recently graduated with an M.Sc. in Human Rights and International Politics and has a B.A. in Anthropology. She loves to research, read social sciences and literature to keep well versed and open minded, and loves to write, do barre, run, and is a vegan and tries hard to be environmentally conscientious. She's looking to keep up with social media and her twitter handle will be up very soon. 

 
Tags: Allyson Felix , Running , Feminism , Pregnancy

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

mariskahead b4721

Feminist Superhero Mariska Hargitay Opens Up About "SVU’s" Record-Breaking 21st Season: BUST Interview

jvn 79c54

Here's Why Jonathan Van Ness Is Endorsing Elizabeth Warren

princerama3 a9e0f

Taraka Larson Is Soldiering On After Prince Rama's Breakup

pause still 6 1 orig 9d0b6

“Pause” Gets To The Heart Of A Loveless Marriage

togetaway 47ebf

Week Of Women: September 27-October 3, 2019

masked singer 56eee

The Masked Singer Is Back And We Have Thoughts!

judyhead 93a4f

"Judy" Is A Testament To Judy Garland's Legacy

shades of victorian blue 5a8ac

These Victorian Blues Were Guaranteed To Brighten Up Any 19th Century Room

scarydoll 57f7c

5 Spooky Feminist Publications To Read This Halloween

Screen Shot 2019 10 01 at 3.29.45 PM 5a578

Chanel Miller Created A Heartwarming Film About The Aftermath Of Her Assault

Upcoming Events

BUST Craftacular 2019
Sat Dec 07 @11:00AM - 07:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button