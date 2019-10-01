Quantcast
Chanel Miller Created A Heartwarming Film About The Aftermath Of Her Assault

Chanel Miller Created A Heartwarming Film About The Aftermath Of Her Assault

Details
IN Feminism

 

 

Screen Shot 2019 10 01 at 3.29.45 PM 67f71

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, author and activist Chanel Miller released a short animated film about her experience after she was assaulted by Brock Turner, which she wrote, illustrated, and co-directed. Though the video highlights the emotional trauma of assault, it ends on a positive note, focusing on the network of support Miller found from total strangers after her victim impact statement went viral. “The world breathed life into my words,” she said, narrating the video. “I spent all this time absorbing, listening to their voices until I understood, Chanel knows how you get in blackouts. Chanel also knows how to write.”

This video is ultimately reflective of Chanel’s relationship with writing and art, which, in the darkest moments of her assault’s aftermath, became a tool for her to gain back her autonomy and sense of self. In the description of the video on Viking Books’ YouTube page, Chanel explained that art played an integral role in the process of writing her first book. “While writing Know My Name, I was constantly drawing as a way of letting my mind breathe, reminding myself that life is playful and imaginative,” she wrote.

Speaking to Now This, Miller elaborated on her interest in art. She said: “When I draw I never have a plan. I completely let my mind at ease and I just continue to draw whatever I wish. I can be as playful as I want. I don’t have to be serious.” The video project was right in Miller’s wheelhouse since she’s earned her degree in literature and revealed in an interview with 60 Minutes that she has long dreamed of writing children’s books.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Miller also said that making the video proved to be a healing experience. She explained in her video’s description “The film crew that worked on this piece was almost all women. Feeling their support and creating together was immensely healing”.

 

 

 

Sophie Hayssen is an editorial intern at BUST and a recent graduate of Wesleyan University. Her work has appeared in Rookie, Teen Vogue, and Women's Media Center. She is a born-and-raised New Yorker who currently lives in Brooklyn. You can find more of her work here.

 
Tags: chanel miller , brock turner , know my name , stanford , sexual assault , survivors , video , art

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

mattel main image f342f

Mattel Releases A Gender-Inclusive Line Of Dolls

mariskahead b4721

Feminist Superhero Mariska Hargitay Opens Up About "SVU’s" Record-Breaking 21st Season: BUST Interview

bust dorota liwacz final a52a5

The Woman Behind "Reviving Ophelia" Reflects On Teen Girls' Mental Health, Then & Now

empress elisabeth of austria by georg raab 1867 67e03

This 19th Century Empress's Beauty Routine Was Simply Too Much

Screen Shot 2019 09 25 at 2.41.42 PM b78fe

A Museum Dedicated To Vaginas Is Opening in London

jvn 79c54

Here's Why Jonathan Van Ness Is Endorsing Elizabeth Warren

pause still 6 1 orig 9d0b6

“Pause” Gets To The Heart Of A Loveless Marriage

togetaway 47ebf

Week Of Women: September 27-October 3, 2019

topraya f9e6f

Raya Explores Intimacy And Non-Monogamy On “Contact”: Premiere

masked singer 56eee

The Masked Singer Is Back And We Have Thoughts!

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button