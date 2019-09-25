Quantcast
The Pay Gap Has Never Been Smaller According To The 2018 US Census

The Pay Gap Has Never Been Smaller According To The 2018 US Census

Details
IN Feminism

 

sabine peters gnaq9x8C81M unsplash 89cde

For a long time, the pay disparity between men and women has stood as a marker for how far women have to go in order to achieve true equality with men. However, new US Census data shows that gap has never been smaller.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Quartz, the data shows that in 2018 men and women working full-time made $55,000 and $45,000 respectively. Though there is clearly still work left to be done to achieve true parity, these statistics were the closest they have ever been since the US Census started collecting this data in 1960. For comparison, Quartz reports that “in 1980 the average full-time woman worker made 60% of what a full-time man worker made. In 2018, she made 82%.”

But with numbers like these, there’s always more than meets the eye. These statistics don’t account for other factors like race, sexuality, or disability, which can affect earning abilities. Though the report doesn’t examine the intersection of these elements, it does look at race as a distinct factor in income. From this angle, the numbers are much less positive. The report shows no statistical difference between income for black, non-Hispanic white, and Hispanic households. The real median income for black households in 2018 was $41,361, while the real median income for non-Hispanic white families that same year was $70,642. The $29,281 difference between these two households is a little less than three times the 2018 gender pay disparity. This information makes it seem more than likely that while the pay gap may be closing for women in general, the reality is very different for women of color, especially black women.

Quartz’s analysis attributes the progress in women’s equality to women’s growing social autonomy. It reads: “Changing societal norms mean women are getting married and having children later in life, which means they have more time to spend at work and progress their careers.” Historically, these factors check out. In late 2018, the World Economic Forum examined countries with the lowest Global Gender Gap Indexes. The top countries—including Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland—share similar cultural values, the report argues. It states that in Nordic countries “almost three in four working-age women in Nordic countries are part of the paid labour force, and policy-makers explicitly support gender equality at work, at home and in public.” Who would have guessed that good things happen when a country makes a concentrated effort to empower its female citizens?

Photo taken from Unsplash

More from BUST:

Native Women's Equal Pay Day Raises Awareness About More Than Just Pay Inequity

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

If Hasbro Wants To Promote Female Empowerment With Ms. Monopoly, They Should Look At The Game's Origins

"Crazy Rich Asians" Writer Leaves Franchise Over Pay Disparity"Crazy Rich Asians" Writer Leaves Franchise Over Pay Disparity

 

 

 

 

Sophie Hayssen is an editorial intern at BUST and a recent graduate of Wesleyan University. Her work has appeared in Rookie, Teen Vogue, and Women's Media Center. She is a born-and-raised New Yorker who currently lives in Brooklyn. You can find more of her work here.

 
Tags: equal pay

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

ile1 efc37

Puerto Rican Artist iLe Is Making Music For The Revolution: BUST Premiere

jillianbell bfd94

Jillian Bell Wants To Tell A New Kind Of Story: BUST Interview

mattel main image f342f

Mattel Releases A Gender-Inclusive Line Of Dolls

tahanipic d3551

Week Of Women: September 20-26, 2019

800px Walt Disney Studios Alameda Entrance 8b1b0

10 Women Sue Disney Over Systematic Gender Discrimination in Class Action Lawsuit

weight loss 2036966 960 720 22bd2

Instagram Is Taking Action Against Harmful Advertisements

empress elisabeth of austria by georg raab 1867 67e03

This 19th Century Empress's Beauty Routine Was Simply Too Much

bust dorota liwacz final a52a5

Daughter & Inspiration To Author of "Reviving Ophelia" Revisits Teen Girl's Mental Health Then & Now

ismail sept copy jpeg 9b3f5

After Months On The Run From the Pakistani Government, Feminist Activist Gulalai Ismail Arrives In The U.S.

Cardi Fran 8a9a2

Will Cardi B Star In "The Nanny" Reboot?

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button