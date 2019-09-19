Quantcast
Merriam-Webster's New Words Included A Big Win For Nonbinary People

Merriam-Webster's New Words Included A Big Win For Nonbinary People

Details
IN Feminism

pisit heng FQvadXmA524 unsplash cddd1

On Tuesday, Merriam-Webster announced the line up of words added to its dictionary, and among the new additions included an important win for non-binary folx. Webster included a new definition of the pronoun “they” as “used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.”


AOC responded to the announcement with a tweet thanking “activists who’ve worked hard to let us celebrate the full spectrum of humanity.”


The new definition of the pronoun was included among 530 words added, and, like several other inductees, was reflective of shifts and trends in culture. These other additions included ‘dad joke,’ defined as “a wholesome joke of the type said to be told by fathers with a punchline that is often an obvious or predictable pun or play on words and usually judged to be endearingly corny or unfunny”; ‘The Bechdel Test,’ a metric created by cartoonist Allison Bechdel to determine how well women are represented in a film or TV show; as well as the term 'free solo', which was inspired by the Oscar-winning documentary of the same name, chronicling climber Alex Honnold ascent of El Capitan without ropes.

Photo from Unsplash

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

On Miley Cyrus And The Way We Talk About Pansexuality

5 Common Myths About Bisexuality and Pansexuality 

What Kristen Stewart's Latest Interview Can Teach Us About Sexuality, Careers, And Growing Up 

Sophie Hayssen is an editorial intern at BUST and a recent graduate of Wesleyan University. Her work has appeared in Rookie, Teen Vogue, and Women's Media Center. She is a born-and-raised New Yorker who currently lives in Brooklyn. You can find more of her work here.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS 6dbc4

Trending on BUST

muffingimg 96b84

A Sexologist's Guide To Muffing

monopoly 1984400 1280 cf945

If Hasbro Wants To Promote Female Empowerment With Ms. Monopoly, They Should Look At The Game's Origins

32411240957 610c816728 k 161a0

Here's Why Ocasio-Cortez's Supporters Are Boycotting ABC

800px Austin Texas Sunset Skyline 2011 3b96f

Austin Becomes The First City To Fund Abortion Access

hustlers 7126d

Week Of Women: September 13-19, 2019

FionaSilver 827a6

Songstress Fiona Silver Confronts An Emotional Ocean With "Dark Blue": BUST Premiere

marcelo leal 6pcGTJDuf6M unsplash 26c8e

100 Indigenous Women Are Suing The Canadian Government Over Forced Sterilization

chelsea 588b9

Chelsea Wolfe's "Birth of Violence" Is An Awakening

grouplatinas 50f67

These 5 Artists Share Their Experiences On Being Latina in America

toimetaja tolkeburoo KQfxVDHGCUg unsplash 9a88d

In Honor Of Suicide Prevention Week, Here Are Resources for LGBTQ+ Women in NYC

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button