The 2019 Feminist Power Awards Honored 6 More Feminists & Validated Women's Anger

Who said feminist don’t know how to party? Last night marked the 2019 Feminist Power Awards presented by The Feminist Press at Taj II. Led by Executive Director, Jamia Wilson, The Board of Directors, the 8-person Feminist Press staff, and the 2019 interns, the night was filled with food, drinks, a silent auction, and of course, feminism. Founded to “advance women’s rights and amplify feminist perspectives,” the nonprofit commemorated this year’s six feminist honorees for their exemplary work as leaders, activists, and thinkers.

Added to the long illustrious list of past recipients were, writer and media activist, Soraya Chemaly; author and professor, Rev. Dr. Brittney Cooper; journalist and author Rebecca Traister; advocate, author, activist, Ambassador Swanee Hunt; LGBT+ activist, Judith Kasen Windsor; and journalist and media leader, Cindi Leive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees were treated to a short panel discussion hosted by Cindi Leive, featuring Soraya Chemaly, Dr. Brittney Cooper, and Rebecca Traister, all of which published books centered around women’s anger in 2018 (Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger, Eloquent Rage, and Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger). The three reminded the audience the power of women’s anger and encouraged it for the sake of moving society forward. Guests were also gifted with one of four free titles from the Feminist Press at the end of the night.

Be sure to continue supporting the longest-standing feminist publishing house in the world. Check out all their old, new, and forthcoming titles, as FP brings new voices to literature every year!

Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST. Download

Save the date and keep an eye out for more information for the Feminist Press’s 50th Anniversary celebration on June 10, 2020 at the Edison Ballroom.

header photo: Rebecca Traister, Soraya Chemaly, Jamia Wilson, Linda Villarosa, Dr. Brittney Cooper, Cindi Leive, Judith Kasen Windsor

all photos courtesy of Alexa Hoyer / Feminist Press

More from BUST

"Training School For Negro Girls" Is An Impressive Debut

"Mars: Stories" By Asja Bakićć Is A Skillfully Disortienting Collection That's Out Of This World

8 Black Feminist Principles That Taught Me About Dismantling The System

Bry'onna Mention is a digital editor at BUST and a wavvy womanist who is always ready to square up against misogynoir and respectability. She can usually be found running through the burbs with her ‘fro. Catch her on the internet at @radsadblackbry or bryonna@bust.com.