Quantcast
The 2019 Feminist Power Awards Honored 6 More Feminists & Validated Women's Anger

The 2019 Feminist Power Awards Honored 6 More Feminists & Validated Women's Anger

Details
IN Feminism

70457421 10156177617016394 7027866260733952000 o 6ec3a

Who said feminist don’t know how to party? Last night marked the 2019 Feminist Power Awards presented by The Feminist Press at Taj II. Led by Executive Director, Jamia Wilson, The Board of Directors, the 8-person Feminist Press staff, and the 2019 interns, the night was filled with food, drinks, a silent auction, and of course, feminism. Founded to “advance women’s rights and amplify feminist perspectives,” the nonprofit commemorated this year’s six feminist honorees for their exemplary work as leaders, activists, and thinkers.

Added to the long illustrious list of past recipients were, writer and media activist, Soraya Chemaly; author and professor, Rev. Dr. Brittney Cooper; journalist and author Rebecca Traister; advocate, author, activist, Ambassador Swanee Hunt; LGBT+ activist, Judith Kasen Windsor; and journalist and media leader, Cindi Leive.

ADVERTISEMENT

70528890 10156177629371394 8155009058097594368 o 37259

20190917 FeministPress 249 27c0c

 

Attendees were treated to a short panel discussion hosted by Cindi Leive, featuring Soraya Chemaly, Dr. Brittney Cooper, and Rebecca Traister, all of which published books centered around women’s anger in 2018 (Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger, Eloquent Rage, and Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger). The three reminded the audience the power of women’s anger and encouraged it for the sake of moving society forward. Guests were also gifted with one of four free titles from the Feminist Press at the end of the night.

71251975 10156177627456394 2489886051519168512 o a4cd8

70302089 10156177629106394 502806980914577408 o 22560 

71598347 10156177613511394 1198557344603045888 o c3270

69676171 10156177617886394 392136655928033280 o 2c902

Be sure to continue supporting the longest-standing feminist publishing house in the world. Check out all their old, new, and forthcoming titles, as FP brings new voices to literature every year!

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

 

Save the date and keep an eye out for more information for the Feminist Press’s 50th Anniversary celebration on June 10, 2020 at the Edison Ballroom.

 

header photo: Rebecca Traister, Soraya Chemaly, Jamia Wilson, Linda Villarosa, Dr. Brittney Cooper, Cindi Leive, Judith Kasen Windsor

all photos courtesy of Alexa Hoyer / Feminist Press

 

More from BUST

"Training School For Negro Girls" Is An Impressive Debut

"Mars: Stories" By Asja Bakićć Is A Skillfully Disortienting Collection That's Out Of This World

8 Black Feminist Principles That Taught Me About Dismantling The System

 

Bry'onna Mention is a digital editor at BUST and a wavvy womanist who is always ready to square up against misogynoir and respectability. She can usually be found running through the burbs with her ‘fro. Catch her on the internet at @radsadblackbry or bryonna@bust.com.
Tags: The Feminist Press , Feminist Power Awards , Soraya Chemaly , Dr. Brittney Cooper , Ambassador Swanee Hunt , Judith Kasen Windsor , Cindi Leive , Rebecca Traister , Jamia Wilson , Florence Howe

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS 6dbc4

Trending on BUST

muffingimg 96b84

A Sexologist's Guide To Muffing

monopoly 1984400 1280 cf945

If Hasbro Wants To Promote Female Empowerment With Ms. Monopoly, They Should Look At The Game's Origins

32411240957 610c816728 k 161a0

Here's Why Ocasio-Cortez's Supporters Are Boycotting ABC

800px Austin Texas Sunset Skyline 2011 3b96f

Austin Becomes The First City To Fund Abortion Access

hustlers 7126d

Week Of Women: September 13-19, 2019

FionaSilver 827a6

Songstress Fiona Silver Confronts An Emotional Ocean With "Dark Blue": BUST Premiere

chelsea 588b9

Chelsea Wolfe's "Birth of Violence" Is An Awakening

marcelo leal 6pcGTJDuf6M unsplash 26c8e

100 Indigenous Women Are Suing The Canadian Government Over Forced Sterilization

toimetaja tolkeburoo KQfxVDHGCUg unsplash 9a88d

In Honor Of Suicide Prevention Week, Here Are Resources for LGBTQ+ Women in NYC

grouplatinas 50f67

These 5 Artists Share Their Experiences On Being Latina in America

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button