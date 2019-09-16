Quantcast
These 5 Artists Share Their Experiences On Being Latina in America

These 5 Artists Share Their Experiences On Being Latina in America

Details
IN Feminism

grouplatinas 50f67

From September 15 to October 15, it’s National Latinx Heritage Month! Here at BUST we’re kicking off the month long celebration with this short film, that features 5 LA-based, very different artists discussing their individual heritages which ultimately shapes their experiences as Latinas in the United States.

These five ladies got together in Ascott Hill to talk about their individual heritages and how their experience has manifested in them today.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The big, old melting pot of America holds the many colors of the world in one cup. If our heritage is a main ingredient in our identity, having more than one identity in America is typical. But in light of social pressures and political climates, the struggle to be ourselves fully and unapologetically in any environment is ever-present.

It also doesn’t help that the information we consume in our schools and in the media is short changed; not every story is told. At the dawn of globalization, it is crucial we recognize that every single individual, no matter how different or alike they may seem, has a uniquely crafted perspective."

Here’s more on these 5 kick ass artist:

aliciablue 50b59Alicia Blue

“Hearing where peoples’ hearts are at has been my role in life, for whatever reason.” And she wears it well. Alicia Blue is a writer with a warm voice like Joan Baez and the story telling capabilities of Bob Dylan. A humble enchantress, Blue’s songs come from her experience as a fly on the wall, growing up as a “passing” Latina. Now she sings what she has observed.

 

loyallobos a06f2Loyal Lobos

“I preserve my culture because my culture is me.” Under the moniker of Loyal Lobos, LA-based singer and songwriter Andrea Silva crafts raw, alt-folk songs that break convention. Silva mines personal memories and the melodrama of Colombian telenovelas to create poetic music that makes sweeping allusions to love, sexuality and femininity.

 

monogem 0c870Monogem

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

“Being latina in America feels like a memory that’s now coming to life.” In the cosmos, a monogem ring is a supernova remnant, the leftover glow from an exploded star. Moniker of Jen Hirsch, Monogem creates sleek, glittering melodies, suffused with the sweet aftertaste of soul.

 

crow ef49aCrow

“I feel really proud to be Latina and I don’t want to conform to other people’s ideas of who I am.” Crow exudes a liberating, creative confidence with unforgiving lyrics and dynamic vocals. A Latinx/American and multi-disciplinary artist Crow proclaims desires and questions of the heart over shiny synths and DIY beats.

 

jarina cef80Jarina De Marco

“I carry two identities; I’ve been an immigrant many times over.” Jarina De Marco’s work defiantly transcends categories and borders. She is a creative visionary who sings in four languages and spearheads all aspects of her project: songwriting, production, visual design and video direction. Supported by a creative and politically left leaning community of like-minded globalistas, Jarina is out to make a difference through her art and music.

 

Photographer: Yasmina Hilal 
BTS video: Tess O’Connor 
Makeup: Katie Mann 
Stylist: Sol Ange 
Wardrobe: Tuza 
Produced by Mikel Corrente & Sol Ange 
Executive Produced by Purple Bite

 

 

More from BUST

A Makeup Line Made Especially For Mujeres

The Hoodwitch's Bri Luna Mystifies Your Make-Up With Smashbox Cosmetics Collaboration

Amara La Negra Is Making Music And Calling Out Colorism

Tags: latinx , Latina , Hispanic Heritage Month , Latin Heritage Month , Latinx Heritage Month

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

courtnFB 7e8a8

Opioid Heiress, Joss Sackler, Had The Audacity To Offer Courtney Love $100K To Attend Her Fashion Show

janet sung bust dilfs final cc0d5

A Sexologist Explains The Science Behind Why Some Women Are So Thirsty For DILFS

muffingimg 96b84

A Sexologist's Guide To Muffing

artem verbo rAyIvNqlwCY unsplash 458a9

This High School Student Swimmer Was Disqualified From A Meet — Because Of Her Body

800px Austin Texas Sunset Skyline 2011 3b96f

Austin Becomes The First City To Fund Abortion Access

monopoly 1984400 1280 cf945

If Hasbro Wants To Promote Female Empowerment With Ms. Monopoly, They Should Look At The Game's Origins

hustlers 7126d

Week Of Women: September 13-19, 2019

32411240957 610c816728 k 161a0

Here's Why Ocasio-Cortez's Supporters Are Boycotting ABC

auto automotive blur 1842623 c5152

Good Ole Texas Is The First State To Ban Unsolicited D*ck Pics And We're Side-Eyeing The Other 49

mitski arm outstretch jpeg 72c5c

In Her Final Show, Mitski Confronted The Spectacle of Performance

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button