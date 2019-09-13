Quantcast
Here's Why Ocasio-Cortez's Supporters Are Boycotting ABC

Here's Why Ocasio-Cortez's Supporters Are Boycotting ABC

Details
IN Feminism

32411240957 610c816728 k 161a0

An advertisement showing a burning image of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aired during last night’s Democratic debate and has sparked instant criticism of ABC from both the public and the N.Y. representative herself. The 30-second release is from the New Faces GOP PAC, led by former congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng. 

The ad, which ran on at least one Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate in Washington D.C., opens with an image of Ocasio-Cortez, whom Heng calls “the face of socialism and ignorance.” The picture then burns away to reveal disturbing graphics from the 1970s Cambodian Civil War.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horrors of socialism?” Heng continues. “My father was minutes from death in Cambodia before a forced marriage saved his life. That’s socialism: Forced obedience. Starvation. Mine is a face of freedom. My skin is not white. I’m not outrageous, racist, nor socialist. I’m a Republican.”

Many viewers took to Twitter to voice their opinions and concerns about the incident; Ocasio-Cortez was one of them. She immediately responded to the unsettling political ad last night, writing in her first tweet: “Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird!” 

Heng shot back at AOC, saying: “Are you really calling me a racist? I’m calling all Democrats out for supporting an evil ideology. Or are you just in Congress to hang out with celebrities and tweet out ridiculous ideas like the green new deal?” Heng also tweeted earlier this morning, claiming that Ocasio-Cortez’s overall response to the ad is “the Democratic party in a nutshell,” and that she “doesn’t care about @AOC feelings - I care about stopping her lies about the lies of socialism.”

But Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t having it. The young New York lawmaker continued on Twitter by calling the PAC release “a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.”

 

The first question that came to many viewers' minds was: How could ABC allow this to run? After the ad aired, #BoycottABC began trending as people questioned and called out the network. Several asserted that the fact that the ad ran just shows the violence ingrained in the GOP, and how media company giants (like Sinclair) amplify and profit from it. Others drew comparisons to instances where the network refused to air other supposedly controversial videos, yet somehow allowed Heng’s propaganda a pass. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar has also weighed in on the PAC ad, tweeting earlier this morning that ABC representatives “need to pull this garbage off the air and issue an apology to @AOC.”

 

This isn’t the first time Ocasio-Cortez has been targeted by a Republican. She, along with Omar and Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, is a member of a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen informally dubbed “The Squad,” which has been attacked multiple times this year by President Trump and other Republicans, but has continued to speak out against the party and its twisted tactics.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

 

 

 

 

Top photo via flickr / Ståle Grut / NRKbeta

More from BUST

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Mitch McConnell on Twitter

Ilhan Omar’s Response to Trump's Racism Shows She Isn't Going Anywhere

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Are Holding Their Ground

 

Safire R. Sostre is an editorial intern for BUST and a writer from New York City. She recently graduated with a B.A. in Magazine Journalism and Gender and Women's Studies. She enjoys listening to K-pop and watching anime.
Tags: alexandria ocasio-cortez , elizabeth heng , ilhan omar , ad , democratic demate , abc , sinclair

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS 6dbc4

Trending on BUST

courtnFB 7e8a8

Opioid Heiress, Joss Sackler, Had The Audacity To Offer Courtney Love $100K To Attend Her Fashion Show

janet sung bust dilfs final cc0d5

A Sexologist Explains The Science Behind Why Some Women Are So Thirsty For DILFS

booksmartnew 4b578

Olivia Wilde Called Out the Sexist Way We Talk About "Booksmart"

batgirl2 66f5c

Cecil Castellucci Is Writing The Batgirl We've Been Waiting For

cartoon 1294699 1280 2c10d

Four Unfunny Men Declare Comedy To Be “Inherently Masculine”

junediane 683ee

"Grace And Frankie" Star June Diane Raphael Wants To Get Women Elected: BUST Interview

artem verbo rAyIvNqlwCY unsplash 458a9

This High School Student Swimmer Was Disqualified From A Meet — Because Of Her Body

auto automotive blur 1842623 c5152

Good Ole Texas Is The First State To Ban Unsolicited D*ck Pics And We're Side-Eyeing The Other 49

mitski arm outstretch jpeg 72c5c

In Her Final Show, Mitski Confronted The Spectacle of Performance

lisabloom f147a

Lisa Bloom, A Prominent “Feminist” Attorney, Represented Harvey Weinstein. Now She’s Defending Jeffrey Epstein’s Accusers.

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button