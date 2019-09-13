Quantcast
Where Was the Fight For Women At Last Night's Debate?

Where Was the Fight For Women At Last Night's Debate?

Details
IN Feminism

photo 1547656834 630c4efa3c19 a5eba

While there’s a lot to unpack about the third Democratic debate last night, one thing easy to summarize is the conversation about women’s issues — mostly because it didn't happen. Though there remains a record number of women in the race for President and many candidates with plans regarding gender inequality, women’s issues seemingly have fallen to the wayside of the Democratic Party’s priorities last night during the debate, something candidates including Kamala Harris noted after the fact.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

The concerning context of the missing conversation is the current reality for women in the U.S. The persistence of the gender wage gap continues to disadvantage women, and is especially pertinent to conversations around paid leave and racism (as the wage gap is significantly worse for mothers and women of color). Additionally, the attack on abortion has worsened in recent years, thanks to the wave of heartbeat bills and other measures intended to ban the procedure and Planned Parenthood's forced removal from Title X funding. Furthermore, the race’s attention to women’s issues was notably threatened when Kirsten Gillibrand, the New York Senator who chose to center her campaign around women, left the race after not making the debate stage. The cherry on top is the fact that in all 180 minutes, not one moderator asked a question focusing particularly on either of these issues. 

 

 

While topics concerning the problems facing women were conveniently left out, it was proven possible to cover other topics in-depth which helped reflect those issues complexities and urgency. Over those issues there were, justifiably, raised voices and impassioned disagreements over where the candidates couldn't see eye-to-eye over how to achieve similar goals. And while Mayor Pete Buttigieg called out the fighting as petty and ‘unwatchable,’ it showed intense emphasis on issues deemed important by the Democratic Party. So why aren't questions about gender equality and reproductive healthcare included in that?


It’s not these topics haven’t been mentioned at all in the past debates, but women’s issues still have a long way to go in being represented as a top issue in the 2020 race. While some candidates like Harris and Beto O'Rourke Tweeted about the problem after the debate, it's on moderators and candidates alike to make sure these issues get the attention they deserve. It not only benefits the party's progress, but each individual campaign, as it was recently reported that reproductive rights are a top issue for Iowa caucus voters, making it a necessary subject for any candidate hoping to snag the state’s win (which has shown to be a large indicator who eventually goes onto to become the Democratic party’s candidate).

 

 

 

Furthermore, there isn’t a unilaterally decided plan to combat the attacks on abortion or fix the gender wage gap, so candidates and debate moderators have plenty more to discuss and disagree on concerning the best way to fight for women. The fighting, while not always pleasant and sometimes misguided, shows the candidates care about getting it right. It will be hard for women to choose a candidate that cares about our well-being when there's an important conversation out there — one that isn't happening on the debate stage.

Top photo courtesy of Unsplash / Schelagh Murphy

More from BUST

Austin Becomes The First City To Fund Abortion Access

This Wiki Connects People Around The World To Reproductive Healthcare

Planned Parenthood Forced Out of Title X, Loses Federal Funding

I’m a rising Junior at Santa Clara University majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Studio Art. I’m interested in journalism, photography, and social justice (especially feminism and environmentalism). I love listening to music and podcasts and reading (mostly non-fiction) books. 
Tags: politics , Democratic Party , abortion , wage gap

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS 6dbc4

Trending on BUST

courtnFB 7e8a8

Opioid Heiress, Joss Sackler, Had The Audacity To Offer Courtney Love $100K To Attend Her Fashion Show

janet sung bust dilfs final cc0d5

A Sexologist Explains The Science Behind Why Some Women Are So Thirsty For DILFS

booksmartnew 4b578

Olivia Wilde Called Out the Sexist Way We Talk About "Booksmart"

batgirl2 66f5c

Cecil Castellucci Is Writing The Batgirl We've Been Waiting For

cartoon 1294699 1280 2c10d

Four Unfunny Men Declare Comedy To Be “Inherently Masculine”

junediane 683ee

"Grace And Frankie" Star June Diane Raphael Wants To Get Women Elected: BUST Interview

artem verbo rAyIvNqlwCY unsplash 458a9

This High School Student Swimmer Was Disqualified From A Meet — Because Of Her Body

auto automotive blur 1842623 c5152

Good Ole Texas Is The First State To Ban Unsolicited D*ck Pics And We're Side-Eyeing The Other 49

mitski arm outstretch jpeg 72c5c

In Her Final Show, Mitski Confronted The Spectacle of Performance

lisabloom f147a

Lisa Bloom, A Prominent “Feminist” Attorney, Represented Harvey Weinstein. Now She’s Defending Jeffrey Epstein’s Accusers.

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button