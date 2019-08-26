Quantcast
9 Ways To Celebrate Women's Equality Day

With the passage of the 19th amendment 99 years ago, it became illegal to deny a person the right to vote based on sex. In 1973, congress decided to commemorate the anniversary of the amendment''s ratification with the annual celebration of Women's Equality Day. Now, almost a century since (some) women got the vote, we use this day to recognize that momentous stride forward in the fight for women’s rights, celebrate what we have accomplished since, and recognize how far we still have to go.

Here’s the BUST roundup of what to check out and what to keep in mind.

1) A sick video released by Equality Can't Wait that makes you kind of want to laugh even when you're crying because we ARE 208 YEARS AWAY FROM TRUE GENDER EQUALITY IN THE UNITED STATES. 

2) A reminder that the pay gap is significantly worse for black women, who are paid .61¢ to a white man's $1. Learn more here

3) Check out the NASA website and read about some of the raddest women on Earth and in space. 

4) Don't forget to make this day explicitly inclusive of our trans sisters. 

5) Get educated about the Equal Rights Amendment and see if it's ratified in your state

Screen Shot 2019 08 26 at 1.15.35 PM 5fe1aPhoto courtesy of the Alice Paul Institute.  

6) Support the equality of women by donating to Planned Parenthood and help keep abortions accessible without federal funding

 
 
 
 
 
Double tap if you stand with Planned Parenthood 💕 • • Yesterday, the Trump administration forced Planned Parenthood out of the Title X program — a direct attack on @plannedparenthood and patients’ health and rights. If you’re as angry as us, you can do something about it. Call your senator and tell them to #StandWithPP and protect Title X! Get a sample script of what to say — link in bio. #IStandWithPP #StandWithPP #ProtectX

 7) Recognize the ways in which women of color have been left out of the suffragist narrative and remember that the fight for the vote wasn't always pretty. 

 

8) Pick up newly released Rosa Parks and Sally Ride Barbie's to make playtime into a fun history lesson about badass women. 

2019 ParksRide 1 11194Photo courtesy of Mattel, inc.

 9) Most importantly, celebrate Women's Equality Day by using your voice to speak up for what's important to you. Whether it's stopping the fires in the Amazon, fighting for our reproductive rights, or getting people out of concentration camps—use whatever platform you have and refuse to be silent. 

Happy Women's Equality Day from BUST!

 

Top photo courtesy of Hillary for Florida

 

Noa Wollstein is an editorial intern at BUST. She is currently a student at Princeton University working towards a B.A. in English, Film, and Journalism. 
