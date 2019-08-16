On Miley Cyrus And The Way We Talk About Pansexuality

Miley Cyrus is not sexually attracted to pans, nor is she a lesbian. Despite having spoken openly about her identification as both pansexual and nonbinary for years, seven months of marriage to a straight, cisgender husband seem to have had the singer pegged worldwide as a happy, heterosexual housewife. In the wake of the couple’s separation, with Cyrus pictured kissing The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter at the same time that the announcement was made public, the 26-year-old’s queer identity has shot back into the limelight. Brought up and consistently bungled by headlines and social media comments alike, coverage of the Cyrus-Hemsworth split has showcased the pan erasure particularly targeting those in straight relationships as well as the persistence of panphobia in our culture.

As recently as this year, Cyrus explicitly reminded Vanity Fair readers that her queer identity remains unchanged despite her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. “I wore a dress on my wedding day because I felt like it,” Cyrus wrote. “I straightened my hair because I felt like it, but that doesn’t make me become some instantly ‘polite hetero lady.’ (PS: Straight women are badass, too.) My relationship is very special to me, it is my home. I feel less misplaced when we are in the same room, no matter where that is, but just because something changes in my relationship doesn’t mean something has to drastically change in my individuality.” While some headlines and Twitter users applauded Cyrus for reminding readers that bi, pan, and queer people retain their queerness even while in straight relationships, articles and comments from both gay and straight perspectives quickly and harshly condemned her, giving the internet a small taste of what would come in a huge flood just weeks later.

pretending to be "queer" while in a hetero-relationship just looks like a cheap ploy to get gay dollars. very very tacky. — i dunno (@shane15235) March 5, 2019

From the lesbian frontier were articles like feminist activist Julie Bindel’s “Why are boringly straight women claiming to be lesbians?” for the Spectator. Citing her own traumatic experiences dealing with the repercussions of being openly gay at the tail end of the 20th century, Bindel describes “fake lesbians” marketing themselves as homosexual for publicity, being unwilling to suffer the social consequences she herself faced, and ultimately marrying men with whom they lead conventional lives. “Cyrus is as heterosexual as the next woman,” Bindel writes. “Labelling herself ‘queer’ is as convincing as me deciding my dog is a goldfish.”

Despite coming from a place of fierce gay pride and personal experience, this attitude is eerily similar to that conveyed by homophobic commentators. Editor of The Economist Helen Joyce, for instance, has well-documented homophobic and transphobic leanings, and is nearly indistinguishable from Bindel in responding to Cyrus’ interview, tweeting: “Clear, unselfconscious exposition of how non-binary, gender-fluid, pan-sexual etc mean ‘I’m special everyone else is boring.’” Other, less nuanced tweets didn’t beat around the bush, plainly stating that people in heterosexual relationships can’t be queer.

'I wore a dress on my wedding day because I felt like it...but that doesn’t make me become some instantly “polite hetero lady.” Clear, unselfconscious exposition of how non-binary, gender-fluid, pan-sexual etc mean 'I'm special; everyone else is boring' https://t.co/OfgtTmk1M5 — Helen Joyce (@HJJoyceEcon) February 21, 2019

Bindel and Joyce are only two amongst larger subsects within both the gay and straight communities that do not consider those who fall outside a strict binary, occupying space within the greater spectrum of queerness, as valid. Erasing a bi or pansexual identifying person of their queer identity—bi/pan erasure—particularly when they enter a heterosexual relationship is, in fact, an extremely common phenomenon. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) even cites bisexual erasure as a contributing cause to higher rates of “anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders” in bisexual people than in straight or gay demographics.

Infographic via the Bisexual Resource Center.

The truly mind-blowing extent to which Cyrus’ pansexual identity was scrubbed out, however, only became clear once her split from husband Liam Hemsworth and PDA pictures with Kaitlynn Carter hit the news. Both Cyrus and Carter were accused of using their relationship as a publicity stunt to try to get their former husbands’ attention, rather than being accepted as a valid couple. Just yesterday The Daily Mail, a repeat offender in this story, ran an article titled “Brody’s mom slams Kaitlynn: Linda Thompson likes comment claiming Carter’s only with Miley Cyrus to get her son’s attention.” Another piece covering the breakup cited a source that spoke to Ok! Australia, saying: “Liam has been waiting for years for Miley to ‘grow up,’ as he saw it. She still just wants to have fun and shock people – and this makeout session in Italy with Kaitlynn shows that.” Instead of accepting the relationship between Cyrus and Carter as a legitimate relationship, reports chalked it up to an attempt to “be wild” and “shock the world,” or just an opportunity for two straight women to get back at their exes.

Miley cyrus is trying so hard to prove she's bisexual. Straight girls are still faking their sexuality in 2019 pic.twitter.com/7fVgzswKBl — Lebo (@Lebosweave) August 11, 2019

And even when queerness is acknowledged, it’s done so in an incorrect, malignant manner. The Daily Mail, for instance, published paparazzi photos of Carter and Cyrus under the headline “EXCLUSIVE: Liam Speaks After Miley Lesbian Kiss.” Miley was blamed by some for the breakup, because of the insistence that she is entirely gay and was therefore never truly attracted to Liam, inevitably dooming the marriage. Rather than acknowledging that a person may remain pansexual, whether they happen to be in a straight or gay relationship, such rhetoric implies that Cyrus was straight while with Liam and a lesbian when single—completely glossing over the reality and effectively rendering dating while bi/pan impossible.

Yet the erasure of Cyrus’ pansexual identity is, in some ways, still better than the overt panphobia and hatred that her separation also elicited. Across social media, commenters have blamed the split on Cyrus—though the stars have stayed quiet and sources from both side have provided extremely divergent accounts of the breakup—particularly given that her fling with Carter is rumored to have begun before the pair officially parted ways. This has given way to a wave of social media users capitalizing on her potential infidelity to reinforce the stereotypes that bi/pan people are “greedy” for being attracted to both sexes and more likely to cheat because they just want it all. Twitter in particularly raged with posts advising others to avoid dating bi/pan people, because that’s just a set up for heartbreak as well as those claiming that identifying as bi/pan is just an excuse to be a “slut.” In a well-publicized incident, singer Halsey came to Cyrus’ defense following an offensive tweet from user @tigerbob:

Hey tigerbob. Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-) https://t.co/uPyB1cXE0D — h (@halsey) August 11, 2019

Miley Cyrus, ever since she called in quits on Hannah Montana, has been a controversial figure. Some have chastised her for her open use of drugs and others for her flagrant displays of sexuality. She has come under fire time and time again for cultural appropriation and many people think her antics are obnoxiously dumb. But the spin that has been put on this breakup stretches far beyond one celebrity sitting in an ivory tower. Thousands of queer people are being directly confronted with a whole internet movement calling them names and invalidating their identity, all under the guise of celebrity trash talk. Twitter users far removed from Cyrus have felt the need to speak up to defend pan/bi people from the accusation that they are untrustworthy or secretly hiding their true sexuality following this incident. By refusing to accept that the causes behind the breakup are still unknown, instead blindly blaming it on Cyrus’ sexuality, pan/bi erasure and hatred is being viciously propagated. So crank up "The Best of Both Worlds," the bi/pan anthem du jour, because the coverage of this breakup has turned ugly without any sign of stopping.

Top photo via YouTube / MileyCyrusVEVO

Noa Wollstein is an editorial intern at BUST. She is currently a student at Princeton University working towards a B.A. in English, Film, and Journalism.