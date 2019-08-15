Quantcast
Steve King Justified His Anti-Choice Policies in the Weirdest Way

Steve King Justified His Anti-Choice Policies in the Weirdest Way

Details
IN Feminism

 

Rep 1. Steve King Speaking 5589791450 d14b4

Yesterday, Representative Steve King (R-Iowa) tried to bedazzle a conservative club with a hot historical take on reproduction. Needless to say, we can file accuracy under King’s many weaknesses, right next to politics and being a decent human being. The Iowa representative (and not the beloved, horror author Stephen King) recently posed the question: “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” according to the Des Moines Register. King was addressing a crowd of people at the Westside Conservative Club and trying to argue in favor of banning abortions even in cases of rape or incest, two things which don’t seem to bother King that much.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

This isn’t the first time King has gave a confusingly positive spin to horrific concepts to justify his racist and sexist politics. King was removed from his House committee positions, by his own party (the party that *checks notes* has a multitude of white nationalist problems themselves) this past January for a similarly dark question that was reported by the New York Times, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” These comments sparked a bipartisan resolution to condemn white supremacy, the real life version of a political subtweet directed at King. Similarly to last January, multiple lawmakers like Kirsten Gillibrand and Ilhan Omar have already called out the comments. When questioned on it, senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris outright laughed and asked a much more important question than King's on CNN, “What is going on with these people?”

 

 

King's comments highlight the gross misunderstanding of reproductive rights that King has always taken on this issue, going further than most of his party by not even allowing exceptions for women that become pregnant through rape or incest. It also calls special attention to the connection between the anti-choice movement and general indifference towards the well-being of women. The one silver lining in this twisted line of thought is that King answered an age-old question himself, proving that there is such thing as a stupid question. 

Top photo: courtesy of Mark Taylor at Wikimedia Commons

More From Bust 

Why Some Male Politicians Won’t Be Alone With Women — And Why That’s F*cked Up

Ilhan Omar’s Response to Trump's Racism Shows She Isn't Going Anywhere

Supreme Court Will Not Hear Alabama’s Second-Trimester Abortion Challenge

 

I’m a rising Junior at Santa Clara University majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Studio Art. I’m interested in journalism, photography, and social justice (especially feminism and environmentalism). I love live music, listening to podcasts, and reading (mostly non-fiction) books. 
Tags: Republicans , Abortion , sexual assault

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

GLOW 101 01769R 15d87e3 a0490

Week Of Women: August 9-15, 2019

choMargaret Lucia by Gor Megaera CHO 01 94036

Margaret Cho Reads Louis C.K. To Filth, Revisits Her Kerfuffle With Tilda, And More, On BUST's Poptarts Podcast!

399px Elizabeth Warren Nov 2 2012 22cb2

Of Course The Alt-Right Is Blaming Elizabeth Warren For The Dayton Shooting—And Of Course They're Wrong

tape worm advert 4e9b4

Historically, Dieting Has Always Been The Worst

penny 7a781

Penny Arcade's "Longing Lasts Longer" Spills The Tea On NYC

Screen Shot 2019 08 12 at 4.14.28 PM 4e870

Jameela Jamil Is A Fatphobia Fighting Warrior Princess

juliette f x0ke 3waMmc unsplash 45c82

The Sun & Venus Aligned, So Be Bold In Money And Love Today

Awkwafina6 5b931

Awkwafina On "The Farewell," Mainstream Asian American Visibility, The Real Nora Lum, And Her Well-Trained Cat: BUST Interview

denys nevozhai z0nVqfrOqWA unsplash 82e92

Capable Is Our First Name: One Woman's Story Of Traveling Alone

seasonofthewitchinsta 2668e

Season of the Witch Benefit Concert 9/15 NYC

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button