Quantcast
Today is a New Day for Childhood Sex Abuse Victims in New York

Today is a New Day for Childhood Sex Abuse Victims in New York

Details
IN Feminism

 

Screen Shot 2019 08 14 at 2.37.40 PM 08e5b

After 13 arduous years, the Child Victims Act went into effect today in New York state, giving survivors of childhood sexual abuse the legal option to pursue justice they've long deserved. The act, passed this part February, implements measures that that will improve two of the state's more oppresive limitations placed on survivors. One is the permanent extension of the period of time during which survivors have the legal right to prosecute their abusers and the institutions associated with them. The other is a yearlong window in New York State, beginning today, during which the statute of limitations will be completely suspended. 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

New York State’s legislative history regarding prosecution of child sexual abuse is considered to be one of the most restrictive in the country. This is in comparison to multiple states that have already eliminated a statute of limitations for all sex felony crimes as well as the eighteen states (and District of Columbia) extending their statute of limitations this year. Before this reform, survivors of childhood sexual abuse in New York had only until their 23rd birthday to take legal action in response to the crimes committed against them. The short statute of limitations protected perpetrators and supported false narratives surrounding the ability of survivors to accurately report their past trauma.

 

The year-long period beginning today, in which survivors of any age can hold abusers and associated institutions legally accountable for their crimes, is commonly referred to as a “look-back window." This move follows California’s successful enactment of a look-back window in 2003 and the state's current deliberation over whether or not to implement another in the coming years. The permanent increase of the statute of limitations in New York will allow survivors to pursue misdemeanor charges up to the age of 25, felony charges up to 28, and civil suits up to 55. 

 

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

 

Not without its opposition, the Child Victim's Act resistance was funded heavily by institutions who would suffer from the Act going into effect. This includes leaders in the Roman Catholic Church, the Orthodox Jewish community and the Boy Scouts of America—groups with a history of enabling and perpetrating crimes of childhood sexual abuse. But with democratic control of both the state Senate and Assembly, as well as ongoing conversations between Governor Cuomo and advocates on this issue, the act overwhelmingly passed both legislative houses and was signed by the Governor earlier this year. 

 

With the changes going into effect today, "New York Courts are expecting to see hundreds, if not thousands, of lawsuits filed in the coming weeks and months," according to NPR. While these lawsuits will undoubtedly bring an immense amount of pain to the surface, this is an unprecedented opportunity to close wounds that the newly overturned laws prevented from healing in full. Hopefully, this pain and accountability will lead not only justice in the present but prevention in the future.  

Top photo screenshot courtesy of CBS New York.

 More from BUST 

Victims of Epstein Sex Trafficking Ring Will See Their Day In Court

 New York State Passes Non-Discrimination Act To Protect Transgender And Gender Non-Conforming Folks

Rape Kits Aren’t Getting Tested, But Kamala Harris Has A Plan To Fix That

I’m a rising Junior at Santa Clara University majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Studio Art. I’m interested in journalism, photography, and social justice (especially feminism and environmentalism). I love live music, listening to podcasts, and reading (mostly non-fiction) books. 
Tags: sexual abuse , New York , Catholic Church , Cuomo

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

vanheader1 18fbc

Safe Spaces On The Open Road: Why More Women Are Embracing #VanLife

GLOW 101 01769R 15d87e3 a0490

Week Of Women: August 9-15, 2019

choMargaret Lucia by Gor Megaera CHO 01 94036

Margaret Cho Reads Louis C.K. To Filth, Revisits Her Kerfuffle With Tilda, And More, On BUST's Poptarts Podcast!

Derry Girls season 2 1989664 812e1

The “Derry Girls” Are Back, Better, And Bolder On Season Two

onechildnation 2470f

"One Child Nation" Looks Into A Devastating Chapter In China's Recent History

399px Elizabeth Warren Nov 2 2012 22cb2

Of Course The Alt-Right Is Blaming Elizabeth Warren For The Dayton Shooting—And Of Course They're Wrong

Screen Shot 2019 08 07 at 2.38.22 PM 65dcc

Sexual Misconduct Isn't Sexy: Victoria's Secret Models Demand Change

tape worm advert 4e9b4

Historically, Dieting Has Always Been The Worst

penny 7a781

Penny Arcade's "Longing Lasts Longer" Spills The Tea On NYC

IMG 1353 Copy 0fd08

This Fall, We’re Getting A Brand-New “Nancy Drew”

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button